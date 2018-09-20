Yaw Buabeng Asamoah appointed NPP's Communications Director

The party also elected officers for other positions. Evans Nimako, who was holding the post of Director of Research and Elections in acting capacity has been appointed as the substantive post holder.
He takes over from Adomako Baafi, who acted in that capacity but resigned last week.
Nimako assisted Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah when he was Director of Research and Elections and took over in acting capacity when Mr Korsah was appointed as a Deputy Minister of Regional Reorganisation in 2017.
Below are all the positions for deputy positions in the party
The NPP, has, at a joint National Council and National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held Wednesday, September 19, 2018, appointed the following persons to head the various directorates of the party as well as deputy national officers:
DIRECTOR OF COMMUNICATIONS
Yaw Buaben Asamoah
DIRECTOR OF RESEARCH AND ELECTIONS
Evans Nimako
DIRECTOR OF FINANCE AND ADMINISTRATION
Collins Nuamah
DIRECTOR OF INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS
Emmanuel Attafuah-Danso
DIRECTOR OF I.T
Eric Ntori
DIRECTOR OF PROTOCOLS
Kwadwo Afari
SENIOR POLITICAL ADVISOR
Mr. Antwi Adjei
APPOINTMENT OF DEPUTY NATIONAL OFFICERS:
DEPUTY GENERAL SECRETARIES
1) Daniel Patrick Nii Laryea Squire
2) Nana Obiri Boahen
DEPUTY NATIONAL ORGANIZERS
1) Maxwell Lugudor Cofie
2) Elvis Botah
DEPUTY NATIONAL WOMEN ORGANIZERS
1) Justina Awo Banahene
2) Hajia Sawudatu
DEPUTY NATIONAL YOUTH ORGANIZERS
1) Perpetual Lomokie Akwada
2) Joseph Nyaniba Kwayaja
NATIONAL NASARA COORDINATORS
1) Ayishetu Yusif
2) Abdallah Toric
DEPUTY COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTORS
1) Kamal-Deen Abdulai
2) Joyce Zempare
3) Haruna Mohammed
4) Yaw Preko
5) Akbar Yussif Rohullah Khomeini
6) Jennifer Oforiwaa Queen
7) Richard Asante Yeboah
8) Maame Yaa Aboagye
9) Kofi Agyapong
10 Richard Nyamah
The party congratulates all the appointed officers and calls on them to discharge their mandate diligently to vindicate the confidence reposed in them with the view to enhancing the party's fortunes at all times.
Thank you.
...Signed...
John Boadu
General Secretary