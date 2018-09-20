Yaw Buabeng Asamoah appointed NPP's Communications Director

news

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has appointed the Member of Parliament for Adentan, Yaw Buaben Asamoah as the new director of Communications.

He takes over from Adomako Baafi, who acted in that capacity but resigned last week.

The party also elected officers for other positions. Evans Nimako, who was holding the post of Director of Research and Elections in acting capacity has been appointed as the substantive post holder.

Nimako assisted Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah when he was Director of Research and Elections and took over in acting capacity when Mr Korsah was appointed as a Deputy Minister of Regional Reorganisation in 2017.

Below are all the positions for deputy positions in the party

The NPP, has, at a joint National Council and National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held Wednesday, September 19, 2018, appointed the following persons to head the various directorates of the party as well as deputy national officers:



DIRECTOR OF COMMUNICATIONS



Yaw Buaben Asamoah



DIRECTOR OF RESEARCH AND ELECTIONS



Evans Nimako



DIRECTOR OF FINANCE AND ADMINISTRATION



Collins Nuamah



DIRECTOR OF INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS



Emmanuel Attafuah-Danso



DIRECTOR OF I.T



Eric Ntori



DIRECTOR OF PROTOCOLS



Kwadwo Afari





SENIOR POLITICAL ADVISOR



Mr. Antwi Adjei



APPOINTMENT OF DEPUTY NATIONAL OFFICERS:



DEPUTY GENERAL SECRETARIES



1) Daniel Patrick Nii Laryea Squire

2) Nana Obiri Boahen



DEPUTY NATIONAL ORGANIZERS



1) Maxwell Lugudor Cofie

2) Elvis Botah



DEPUTY NATIONAL WOMEN ORGANIZERS



1) Justina Awo Banahene

2) Hajia Sawudatu



DEPUTY NATIONAL YOUTH ORGANIZERS



1) Perpetual Lomokie Akwada

2) Joseph Nyaniba Kwayaja



NATIONAL NASARA COORDINATORS



1) Ayishetu Yusif

2) Abdallah Toric



DEPUTY COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTORS



1) Kamal-Deen Abdulai

2) Joyce Zempare

3) Haruna Mohammed

4) Yaw Preko

5) Akbar Yussif Rohullah Khomeini

6) Jennifer Oforiwaa Queen

7) Richard Asante Yeboah

8) Maame Yaa Aboagye

9) Kofi Agyapong

10 Richard Nyamah



The party congratulates all the appointed officers and calls on them to discharge their mandate diligently to vindicate the confidence reposed in them with the view to enhancing the party's fortunes at all times.



Thank you.



...Signed...



John Boadu

General Secretary