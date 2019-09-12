According to the NDC stalwart, it is wrong to tag Nana Addo as a corrupt leader.

His comments come after the General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia popularly known as General Mosquito referred to the President as the most corrupt leader.

He said Nana Addo "must accept full responsibility for the unenviable accolade as the most corrupt President in Ghana's history, which hangs around his neck and find out why it is so.

"It has been established beyond all reasonable doubt that corruption is a way of life for the President and his government."

Allotey Jacobs

He stated that the President has demonstrated clearly that "he was not in touch with the realities of the time: that he heads the most corrupt government in the history of Ghana."

But Allotey Jacobs who now describes himself as a social commentator said Nana Addo is not corrupt.

Speaking on Accra-based Peace FM, he said "You can't hang corruption on the neck of Akufo-Addo. If you know him well, you will know that you cannot hang corruption on his neck. The same way you cannot hang corruption on Mahama's neck. It is the appointees that are corrupt."