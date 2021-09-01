He said the biggest opposition party cannot win the elections by alienating smaller parties as well as sacking some of its members.
You can’t win 2024 elections if…. – Koku Anyidoho advises NDC
Former member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho has warned against the conduct of the party going into the 2024 general elections.
Mr. Anyidoho, who was sacked form the party recently said the NDC in an interview bemoaned the intolerant nature of the current party.
“What happened to our traditional allies as a political party?” he asked.
“You have alienated and isolated all your traditional allies”, Mr Anyidoho complained.
He wondered: “How do you win an election?”
“And when we are saying it with a passion that: ‘Go back and build bridges, go back and build alliances’, then they say you are a bad person, then today they have sacked this one, tomorrow they have suspended this one, tomorrow they have isolated this one; how do you win an election like that?”
In his view, “this business called governance is not a joke, is not a tea party”.
“President Mills set up this Constitution Review Commission in 2010. There’s a white paper. If NDC should just even take this report, white paper, and decide to turn it into its manifesto, who says that the 2024 election configuration will not change for them?” Mr Anyidoho, who is contesting his suspension from the party, said.
