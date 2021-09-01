You can’t win 2024 elections if…. – Koku Anyidoho advises NDC

Mr. Anyidoho, who was sacked form the party recently said the NDC in an interview bemoaned the intolerant nature of the current party.

“What happened to our traditional allies as a political party?” he asked.

“You have alienated and isolated all your traditional allies”, Mr Anyidoho complained.

He wondered: “How do you win an election?”

“And when we are saying it with a passion that: ‘Go back and build bridges, go back and build alliances’, then they say you are a bad person, then today they have sacked this one, tomorrow they have suspended this one, tomorrow they have isolated this one; how do you win an election like that?”

Pulse Ghana

In his view, “this business called governance is not a joke, is not a tea party”.