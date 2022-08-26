You want to chop alone? – Hopeson Adorye fires Atta-Akyea over Bawumia/Alan ticket suggestion

In a post on social media, Hopeson Adorye hinted that a consensus ticket of the Vice President as flagbearer is only coming from certain quarters.

"A lawyer talking like this??? Tweaaaa you want to chop alone? We live to see," Adorye posted under a video posted on the page of 'Good Evening Ghana' programme at which Atta Akyea made his most recent comments.

Atta Akyea in the video explains that Bawumia as Vice President for eight years must graduate to the substantive candidate and Alan Kyerematen as the other leading frontrunner should be handed the vice slot by consensus.

He believes doing so will save the party money for organizing a congress and will also help unite the rank and file ahead of the 2024 polls. He also believes that Bawumia as an economist will be good news for Ghana's economic management.

Hopeson Adorye has come under intense criticism for his recent comments on Northern candidates for the NPP at a health walk in Kumasi.

Adorye said that the vice-presidential slot of the party is an automatic slot for the Northerners in the NPP while that of the presidential spot switches between the Danquah and Busia lineages.

“Whenever a Danquah leads the party, the Busia side steps aside but there is a Dombo (for running mate), and whenever a Busia lead, the Danquah side steps aside but there is a Dombo (for running mate). As for the Dombos they are always there (for running mate)."

“If it went to Danquah, came to Busia, went back to Danquah, where should it go now, is it not Busia?” Adorye asked.