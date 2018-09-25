You will reap 100 folds even in the midst of hardship - Mahama

news

Former President John Mahama has admonished Christians to seek the favour of the most high God in every endeavour in their lives.

According to him, as children of God, they will reap good fruits even in hardships.

Delivering the sermon at the 2018 Men's Ministry Day of his church at the Ringway Estates Assemblies of God Church on the topic 'Favour', he said ..."So even in the midst of hardship, like the economy is hard, a lot of people say 'enko yie', things are hard, if you seek the favour of God, you will reap 100 folds even in the midst of hardship."

READ MORE: Ghana is not in crisis - Nana Addo tells critics

However, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has described the economy as harsh and difficult.

He said the government has been able to arrest the fall of the cedi adding that the country is not in crisis.

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia said the free fall of the cedi has been arrested, and the keys given to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) for safekeeping.

The local currency has neared the GH¢5: US$1 mark. The frequent increase in the price of fuel has worsened the situation.

READ MORE: Ghanaians are suffering and crying - Hassan Ayariga tells Nana Addo

Ghanaians have called on the government to stop the needless comparison it is doing with its predecessors, the John Mahama-led NDC administration.