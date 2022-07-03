You will soon praise the NPP for going to IMF - Dr Afriyie Akoto tells Ghanaians

“Ghanaians will soon praise us for going to the IMF. The IMF is not a stranger that we are going to beg, we are prominent African member of the Fund and they are there to advise the government. The president in his wisdom has decided it's about time we spoke to them and we are going to speak to them. The terms we will bring is the most important thing,” he told Nhyira FM in an interview.

Dr. Afriyie Akoto further reiterated that Ghanaians should rather be concerned with conditionalities that will come with Ghana’s engagement with the Fund.

Also explaining the rationale behind the NPP going to the IMF, the Agric Minister said, the government’s decision to go to the Fund can be blamed on Covid-19 and the Russian-Ukraine war which, according to him, has disrupted everything in the country.

He added that the grounds on which the previous administration (NDC) went to the IMF is far different from the current situation.

“There have been two unprecedented historical events in the last two years, one of which is global Covid. Since 1919 there has never been a global outbreak of a disease of that nature and we suffered that,” he emphasized.

“Then we had this European War which has never happened since 1939 which has disrupted everything in the country,” he added.

“So you cannot compare the situation between the last time we went to the IMF to what we are doing now,” the Agric Minister stressed.

President Akufo-Addo, on Friday, June 1, instructed the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta to commence formal engagements with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to support the country’s economy.