‘You wouldn't win power to repeal E-levy’ – Methodist Bishop to Mahama

Addressing the nation on the theme ‘Ghana at the crossroads’ Mr. Mahama said the E-levy is only a distortionary and burdensome tax that only forces Ghanaians to pay more while suffering.

“Unfortunately in the face of this self-inflicted economic catastrophe, this government against all sound advise has decided to introduce the E-Levy that heaps more suffering on Ghanaians,” Mr. Mahama said.

“A new national democratic congress government, God willing, with the votes of the sovereign people of Ghana, in 2025 will repeal the E-Levy act,” he added.

But reacting to the former president’s position on Friday, May 6, 2022, Bishop Ayensu described the pronouncement by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) leader as backward and an attempt to sway voters.

“A leading opposition party says this government has been borrowing to fund projects. But it [the government] has been strategic this time to introduce this homegrown policy to build our nation. So if someone says he will repeal this law when he wins power then such a person will not even win power to abort it.

“If the E-levy is a good policy why will you abolish it? Such people can’t even do it because history keeps guiding us. Such comments usually end up as a political talk and deceit,” he added.

He called on Ghanaians to help push the government’s agenda to industrialize the country under the leadership of the president, Nana Akuffo Addo.