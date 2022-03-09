Your internal fights will send us to opposition - Obiri-Boahen warns NPP supporters

Speaking in an interview, the outspoken deputy scribe said the recent events is reminiscent of what happened in 2008 when the party went to opposition.

“All of us are worried, we had 169 Members of Parliament then the next three to four years it reduces to 137. It is a clear indication that we need to sit up.

“In 2008, I was a Minister of State at the Interior Ministry and these agitations happened in 2008, some of us spoke vigorously against these things, people branded us that were were alarmists but eventually, we lost and we went into opposition. So some of us, having gone through such unpleasant events, whenever we are pouring out our complaints people should allow us to pour out our complaints and people should listen to us.

“Certainly we need to be up and doing,” he said.

The polling station elections of the NPP have been characterized by agitations regarding the process adopted by the leadership of the party.

For instance, some aggrieved NPP members in the Subin constituency locked up the party office after being disqualified in the ongoing polling station elections.

Over the weekend, the NPP MP for Abuakwa South, Samuel Atta Akyea was chased out by disappointed party supporters.

Pulse Ghana

In a video, the MP is seen taking steps towards a vehicle, as scores of people hooted and booed at him.

Some members also followed his car while the NPP MP who could not stand the disgrace veered off with his escort.

It is not clear what triggered the anger of the youth but the residents in the video complained about the bad nature of the roads.