You’re not a true NPP member; step aside - Dr. Amoako Baah to Bawumia

Evans Annang

A political science lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Dr. Richard Amoako-Baah has called on the Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to not contest as flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on NPP
He said Dr. Bawumia is not a true member of the NPP and electing him as flagbearer will disorganize the party.

Speaking on the seeming contest between Dr. Bawumia and Alan Kyeremanteng, the Trade Minister, he said the Vice President should step aside.

“I want Bawumia to step aside because of the rancour between him and Alan’s camp, Bawumia should step aside, this is strategic. This is what political parties do and in this case, this is what the NPP should do.

“No one is in charge of the party and those who are in charge are part of the problem. No one is forcing him but it’s strategic. The goals of the party are not the same as the goal of the candidate vying to capture power”, he said.

He continued: “Bawumia is younger than the rest, truthfully, he is not a true blood NPP member he is an outsider. Fine, he is done well, he has gone three times with Nana. Initially, people will push him to go. He was with Nana one, two and the third time they won. Now he wants another four years, that’s 16-years and after that, I am sure he will run again. Is he the only person in the party? That’s the question.”

The Senior Lecturer added that if elections are held today NPP will lose “because many people are saying that Nana Addo is not doing well and if Nana Addo is not doing well Bawumia is not doing well.”

Dr Amoako Baah
Dr Amoako Baah Pulse Ghana

“NPP does not have the chance of winning the next election if things should go the way they are going now. Bawumia is young, let the others go and unite the party four years later you can be in charge,” Mr Baah advised.

Samuel Atta Akyea, a former Minister for Works and Housing has urged the NPP to pick Dr. Bawumia and Alan Kyeremanteng on the same ticket.

According to him, this will present a formidable team that can beat the National Democratic Congress and win the 2024 polls.

Speaking on The Asaase Breakfast Show on Thursday (26 May), the former works and housing minister said the party can pick the current trade minister and a leading contender for the position Alan Kyerematen as Bawumia’s running mate in the lead up to the elections.

“I hold some strong views that my very good brother Alan Kyerematen is very competent, he can do this job,” the lawmaker said. “I am looking at this party from a perspective of a national party in which you will say that the driver should pick a competent mate, the one who will assist him to make sure the passengers are seated.”

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

