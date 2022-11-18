You're NPP's biggest problem — Gabby Otchere-Darko told

He opined that Gabby is part of the reasons why President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the government have come under intense heat, hence he should desist from commenting on internal issues within the NPP which will trigger controversies.

"Gabby, although not part of the government but your name smells in all that is going on. You are part of the reasons why this government is being scolded," he said on Accra-based Original FM.

He stated that "Every tweet from Mr. Otchere-Darko causes pain in the heart and the neck of NPP, his reckless tweets always cause controversies in the country in which our opponents use it against us."

"This is a problem the government is facing, when Gabby Otchere-Darko tweets then it becomes a government position or policy. The last time I checked Gabby does not have any official position in government. We've made Gabby more powerful than the government and it’s affecting the image of the government, and as a political party we must not sit down for this to happen. He has his right to talk but the media is making a great disservice to the country. Gabby doesn’t hold a position in government, he’s not the Finance Minister, He's not the Chief Advisor to the President and yet we'll be reporting and discussing what he's saying as against that of the other Ministers," he added.

He said such utterances would ruin the chances of the NPP in the 2024 elections.

Otchere-Darko who is the nephew of Nana Addo has been viewed by many as a powerful member of the government because he appears to have a great deal of knowledge of government decisions.