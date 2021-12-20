Mr Mahama took to Facebook to respond swiftly to the President’s attack on him and the National Democratic Congress while addressing NPP supporters at the National Delegates Conference in Kumasi over the weekend.
You’re only good at campaigning but bad at leadership – Mahama replies Akufo-Addo
Former President John Dramani Mahama has asked President Akufo-Addo to stop the “rabble-rousing skits” and address the unbearable hardship in the country, saying he is only good at campaigning but poor at leadership.
He asked Akufo-Addo to get serious and give Ghanaians relief from the excruciating hardship his government has inflicted on them.
“I think the President must take his responsibilities seriously and focus on working to change the circumstances of our people, rather than the rabble-rousing skits he serves the nation.
“To answer his rhetorical question on policy, if only he took a moment, in the comfort of his chartered jet, to read the People’s manifesto, he would have at least learnt about the ‘Big Push’ (an accelerated infrastructure plan for Ghana), ‘Free Primary Health Care Plan’, the ‘1 million jobs plan’, ‘Ghana FIRST’ (Framework for Industrial Revitalisation, Support and Transformation) and several other well-thought-through and costed policies.
“I am willing to provide him with an autographed copy of the manifesto. With his speech of yesterday, he has carved his niche as a good campaigner, but unfortunately, a poor leader as Ghanaians have found out at great cost,” the former president wrote on Facebook.
At the National Delegates Conference, Akufo-Addo had dared Mahama and the NDC to show Ghanaians evidence of any thought-through policy while in opposition.
Although he admitted that there is general hardship in the country, Akufo-Addo said he is not to blame, insisting that his government has done better than the previous ones.
The President said: “We have spent more money in improving the circumstances of our people than any government in the 4th republic. So, when u leave here be proud that you have produced a government that has been most diligent in improving the lives of the people than any other government in the history of this country.
“All the things that we have done in government are things we thought about while in opposition, what is the one policy that the NDC and their leader John Mahama have thought about in five years that they have been in opposition. There is not one policy, the answer is zero.”
