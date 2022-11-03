You've run out of ideas to lead NDC — Ade Coker told

He further stated that Chairman Ade Coker has run out of ideas hence he should be booted out in the coming election.

He asked delegates to vote for Micheal Tetteh to become the new Regional Chairman of the Greater Accra Region.

Pulse Ghana

"NDC is struggling to win more votes and seats in Greater Accra because of Ade Coker he has run out of ideas and delegates should vote against him," Ibrahim Jajah said on Accra-based Original FM.

The elections are expected to be held on the 12th and 13th of November 2022.

In Greater Accra Region, three people will be challenging the incumbent Chairman of the Party, Ade Coker.