According to him, he is not fit to lead the NDC in the Greater Accra Region going into the 2024 general elections.
You've run out of ideas to lead NDC — Ade Coker told
An aspiring candidate for the First Vice Chairman position of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Greater Accra Region, Ibrahim Jajah has said the incumbent Regional Chairman Kobina Ade Coker has failed hence he should be voted out in the party's regional elections.
He further stated that Chairman Ade Coker has run out of ideas hence he should be booted out in the coming election.
He asked delegates to vote for Micheal Tetteh to become the new Regional Chairman of the Greater Accra Region.
"NDC is struggling to win more votes and seats in Greater Accra because of Ade Coker he has run out of ideas and delegates should vote against him," Ibrahim Jajah said on Accra-based Original FM.
The elections are expected to be held on the 12th and 13th of November 2022.
In Greater Accra Region, three people will be challenging the incumbent Chairman of the Party, Ade Coker.
The three include a former Member of Parliament for Adentan, Nii Ashie Moore, a former parliamentary aspirant for Ningo Prampram, Michael Kwetey Tetteh and Greater Accra Regional Youth Organizer Thomas Mustapha Ashong.
