Zylofon boss Nana Appiah Mensah to contest for Kasoa MP?


Mr Mensah’s philanthropic work in Kasoa is believed to be what has led the youth to suggest he contest a parliamentary seat in the area.

  Published:
Zylofon boss Nana Appiah Mensah to contest for MP?

Posters of the Chief Executive Officer of Menzgold and Zylofon Media, Nana Appiah Mensah has popped up in Kasoa in the Central Region of Ghana.

Reports indicate that some youth in the Kasoa Municipality are behind these posters and are urging the business mogul to run for office in 2020.

Mr Mensah’s philanthropic work in Kasoa is believed to be what has led the youth to suggest he contest a parliamentary seat in the area.

READ MORE: Bank of Ghana accused of deliberately collapsing local banks

However, Nana Appiah Mensah swiftly debunked the calls in a post on Instagram.

He said, "I appreciate the call but, I am not enthused about a legislative house member status now. I am committed to creating one million decent jobs in Ghana within five years. Let's keep our gaze on that and that only”.

The Zylofon kinpin is championing a lot developmental projects in Kasoa recently and he is believed to be constructing a new palace for the chief of Kasoa and also training some of the youth to be able to take up jobs in factories he wants to construct in the area.

Check out his post below:

 

