The 381-page book is a compilation of popular judicial quotes in African elections and a handbook to aid all political parties in the 2020 elections.

The book essentially covers a wide range of issues that transpired during Ghana’s 2012 Presidential election, as well as the annulled 2017 Presidential election in Kenya.

READ MORE: Yvonne Nelson runs polls on Election 2020 – here are the results

Lawyer Tetteh was a key figure during the hearing of Ghana’s presidential election petition in 2012; a process which informed his decision to release a book which will serve as a guide to lawyers, political parties, journalists and all electorates at large.

This compilation is also recommended to all persons interested in the democratic processes of Ghana and Kenya.

It is a must-have material for election 2020. For this reason, the author has left copies of the book at the seat of government, the Jubilee House, for anyone who wants one, including members of the ruling NPP, the opposition NDC.

The Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana, all the political parties and other stakeholders have also received their copies.

The book is now out for sale and you can grab a copy from any book vendor near you or call 0246487185.

About the author

George Tetteh Wayoe 222

George Tetteh Wayoe, Esq., is a Ghanaian Barrister of the Supreme Court of Ghana. He obtained his Sixth Form GCE Advanced Level Certificate in 1996. He later obtained his LLB from the Faculty of Law of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in 2010. He was called to the Ghana Bar in 2012, after gaining his Barrister at the Law (BL) from the Ghana School of Law. He also has certificates in Journalism, Sales Management and Marketing.

He is a young vibrant professional with a great passion for the development of his nation and people, as well as the general growth of mankind for a better world. He is an activist and plays his role for the general well-being of the state. He worked as a Teacher in his early and rose to the position of a House Master in a boarding school, then as a Radio Presenter, earning the positions of an Event Executive and finally, Administrative Manager of Focus FM, the Campus Radio Station of the KNUST. He was a former President of Continental Unity Hall (Unity Hall) of the KNUST. He was also Ghana’s Representative to the TV Reality Show, BigBrother Africa in 2009. He is currently the Acting President of the Africa Unity Halls (Conti Domi) Alumni Association of the KNUST.

Mr.Wayoe was a key figure during the 2012 Presidential Election Petition hearing in Ghana. He was one of the three lawyers who put their services out for the good of their nation and society on TV, specifically TV3.

For the entire eight-month petition hearing in Ghana, the editor represented the interest of the ruling party (NDC), the Respondents in the trial in the media discourse that ensued and as such, gained a proper understanding of the case and to come out with this editorial piece for election petitions. And after Kenya’s Presidential election petition hearing in 2017, the Editor incorporated same herein to begin this volume one.

The judgements in these petition in Ghana and Kenya, now being judicial pronouncements and the Editor being a lawyer and knowing how legal pronouncements are viewed by non-lawyers, found it a civic duty to present something flexible for the education of the general citizenry on election petitions and related matters.

Image (15)

Below is a a video of excerpts of the book