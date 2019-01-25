Sources suggested that the brand new vehicle was towed to Yendi in the Northern Region to be gifted to the new overlord.

Ya-Naa Abukari Mahama II was officially outdoored today to begin his duties in accordance with customs and tradition of the area

His coronation took place at the forecourt of the Gbewaa Palace in Yendi. This makes him the 42nd Ya-Naa with a promise to champion development on behalf of residents of Dagbon.

In a speech read for him, he called on both factions to support him to deliver on his mandate. He promised to be impartial in the discharge of his duties as required.