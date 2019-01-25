Sources suggested that the brand new vehicle was towed to Yendi in the Northern Region to be gifted to the new overlord.

Yaa-Na Mahama Abukari II and Nana Akufo-Addo

Ya-Naa Abukari Mahama II was officially outdoored today to begin his duties in accordance with customs and tradition of the area

Ya-Naa customised Jaguar

His coronation took place at the forecourt of the Gbewaa Palace in Yendi. This makes him the 42nd Ya-Naa with a promise to champion development on behalf of residents of Dagbon.

In a speech read for him, he called on both factions to support him to deliver on his mandate. He promised to be impartial in the discharge of his duties as required.