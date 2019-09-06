The devoted man of God was ordained during a divine service at Obuasi Akoporiso on Saturday 31st August, 2019.

Prophet Ntim Yeboah Gyakari ordained as Apostle

The service, which was attended by several pastors in the Obuasi municipality, saw over 800 church members and other invited personalities in attendance.

The solemn service was conducted by Dr. Divine Adjei, Archbishop-elect of the Wesleyan Conference and supported by Bishops Mathew Nelson and Agyenim.

Apostle Ntim Yeboah Gyakari with his wife Rev. Georgina Ntim Yeboah on the right with Archbishop Divine Adjei to the left

The sermon was delivered by the Archbishop-elect, Dr. Divine Adjei. He urged the Apostle-elect Ntim Yeboah Gyakari to continue to set a good example for others to follow and pronounced that the Apostolic calling is an elevation by God to the next level in the Ministry, and therefore comes with new spiritual blessing.

He dwelt on when the Apostolic mantle fell on Paul and Barnabas and said Apostleship is not a calling by man but rather, a calling from God.

Prophet Ntim

He backed his sermon with a Bible quotation from Acts 13: 2, which reads: “While they were worshiping the Lord and fasting, the Holy Spirit said, ‘Set apart for me Barnabas and Saul for the work to which I have called them’”.

He, therefore, admonished the congregation and all invited guests to give much reverence to Apostle Ntim Yeboah Gyakari and always submit to his authority as the leader of the church.

As part of the service, the profile and biography of Apostle Ntim Yeboah Gyakari was read by his family, with a citation of appreciation also presented to him by his siblings to congratulate him on his ordination.

Some of the highlights of Apostle Ntim’s profile was God’s calling in 2014 to plant churches, which he ignored, but he ultimately decided to listen to the voice of God when it came the second time, after discussing with his spouse.

Pastor Ntim started Firelight International Rock Church with just 15 members under canopies but today he has four branches in the Adansi area of the Ashanti region, with the headquarters at Akoporiso in the Obuasi Municipality.

The 41-year-old man of God has pastored about 10 junior pastors to support him in the kingdom business.

Prophet Ntim, aside his work in the soul winning business, has made great strides in humanitarian works - he was honoured by Patmos Orphanage for his regular support and contribution.

He is a great family man and a father for all, having supported his siblings through their education and other businesses, and also serves as a foster parent to several others.

Due to his benevolence, about 15 children have been named after him.

Below is the full profile and biography of Apostle Ntim Gyakari Yeboah

Ntim Yeboah was born in Obuasi, Ghana, on 24th October, 1978 Into a Methodist family. His mother is Mrs. Mary Dapaah and his father was Mr. John Kwabena Yeboah with five other siblings.

Ntim Yeboah stayed in Obuasi and went through basic school at St. Joseph’s primary and Junior High School. His formal education ended at the basic level after the death of his father and life became unbearable for his family. In his search and quest to support his younger siblings and mother financially, he joined friends in illegal mining (galamsey) and other menial jobs in 1996. Ntim started his second-hand clothing business from 1997-2002. Since he was unable to continue to senior high although he had the zeal to go, he took it upon himself to sponsor the education of his younger siblings to the highest level.

In the course of doing his business, he got caught up in what he calls ‘’Sin, revelry, alcoholism and was a ‘’Women-chasing freak’’.

In 2002, Ntim was invited to Glory of God church in Obuasi where a prophecy came that, he would be a great person in future. Upon his visiting nature to churches and having a permanent denomination, he was not saved until he attended a crusade at Jilac Prayer Centre in Obuasi, where he responded to an altar call and got saved.

Responding to the call of God, Ntim became a prayer warrior, travelling to Atwea Mountains and gathering people to pray either at Atwea Mountains or Boete school park until he later joined Foot-Light Bible Church in Obuasi.

Personal Life

Ntim Yeboah is married to Rev. Mrs. Georgina Yeboah (2015) who currently serves as the Women’s Director of Fire Light International Rock Church in Ghana.

They have five children, an adopted daughter: Charlotte Sarfo, Rose Mary Yeboah, Joel Yeboah, Caleb Sarkodie Yeboah, Emmanuella Yeboah and Adom Yeboah.

Ministry

Ntim started the ministry work as a deacon at Foot-Light Bible Church, Tutuka branch in 2002. He started a fellowship called New Generation Gospel Fellowship at Boete in 2003.

The church transferred him to its branch in Ahansonyewodea to pastor the Lord’s sheep upon realizing the gift God has given him in 2010 and had also been ordained a Rev. Minister from Faith and Fire Bible School by Bishop Matthew Nelson (Faith and Fire Ministries). God used him marvelously at the branch from 2010 to 2012, where he was transferred again to the Kwabenakwa branch to continue the work of God there.

He sent all the instruments he had with New Generation Gospel Fellowship to his new branch after breaking it up. That same year, Ntim had an encounter with God tell him how He would use him in His Kingdom work and also establishing a church and exposing him to the world through the word of God.

He therefore, started seeking spiritual preparation (prayer and fasting) and physical preparation (advice, land) towards accomplishing God’s vision for him. In 2014, the voice of God spoke to him again for the second time and this time, he was to make a move. He made his wife Rev. Mrs. Georgina Yeboah about the vision God has for him.

In the same year, Ntim started the church, Fire Light International Rock Church in Obuasi, the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

Ntim started with about twenty (20) souls meeting under canopies, where his meeting was characterized with signs and wonders including ministrations.

Since 2014 to date, the church has grown phenomenally and God through Ntim has established four more branches with a plot of land donated by a church elder to the church at Kasoa where, his vision is to start another branch soon with the help of God.

Following his zeal in wining souls and planting churches, there had been confirmations from God through men of God concerning the fall of the apostolic mantle upon his head. Notable among them are; Apostle John Kusi Appiah (2016), A white lady Apostle (2017), Rev. Paul Yeboah in South Korea (2018) and Bishop Matthew Nelson (2019).

Impact

Ntim single handedly sponsored his siblings from basic school through to tertiary level and introduced some to his line of business. Two are businessmen, a sports journalist (Pulse Ghana and City FM), a teacher and a nurse.

In recognition of his distinguished service to humanity, about ten people have named their children after him.

In 2018 last year, a citation was written and given to him by PATMOS orphanage for his constant support and prayers for the orphans.

Ntim Yeboah has fellowshipped, counseled, preached and prayed for churches, individuals and at radio stations in Obuasi and it’s environs. These include Tutuka Methodist Church-Ghana, Time FM, O’ FM, Sikapa FM and Shaft FM (Obuasi).