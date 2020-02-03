With the days gradually ticking to December 7, we are primed to guide our readers and all voters before, during and after the election process.

Pulse Ghana’s election coverage will put the audience at its heart, providing news and updates on as many aspirants and constituencies as possible.

Four years ago, in 2016, our dedicated writers and editors led the way with in-depth analysis, professional opinion pieces and the most captivating interviews.

This year, we are determined to go a step further. By this, not only are we going to have our reporters at the various constituencies, we have resolved to bring you minute-by-minute accounts of every happening until the final results are declared.

Pulse Ghana launches coverage of 2020 general elections

Expect to be treated to comprehensive coverage of the polls from now to December on our website and various social media platforms.

From real-time reports to live interviews to fact-checking to projected results; we will make the news fun with true, insightful, entertaining and innovative ways of telling stories.

So, whether you want to watch, read or follow the whole drama online or on social media, Pulse Ghana has got you covered.

Expect to be fed with frequent updates in text and video as the election unfolds across all 275 constituencies.