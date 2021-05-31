Rastafarians jubilate as court orders Achimota School to admit dreadlock students (VIDEO)

The court presided over Justice Gifty Agyei Addo ruled that the fundamental human rights of two students cannot be limited by the school's rules in question.
This becomes a successful end to the brouhaha after Tyrone Marhguy and Oheneba Kweku Nkrabea sued the school for denying them admission over their dreadlocks despite being placed at the school by the Computerized School Selection & Placement System.
The school's decision sparked national debate amidst outrage that the move is discriminatory and prejudice against the Rastafarian community. As such, Rastafarians in Ghana have following the case keenly for their rights to be acknowledged.
Accordingly, some few Rastafarians who were at the hearing today could not hide their joy after 'their victory' verdict was passed today. Watch the video for the moment of how some of Rastafarians at the court premises jubilated over the court's ruling.