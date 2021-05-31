RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news

Rastafarians jubilate as court orders Achimota School to admit dreadlock students (VIDEO)

Authors:

Selorm Tali

People of the Rastafarian fraternity and religion in Ghana have been thrown into jubilation following a court ruling today.

The Human Rights Court 1 Division of the High Court in its final judgement today ordered the Achimota Senior High School to admit two Rastafarian students who rejected admission because of their dreadlocks.

The court presided over Justice Gifty Agyei Addo ruled that the fundamental human rights of two students cannot be limited by the school's rules in question.

This becomes a successful end to the brouhaha after Tyrone Marhguy and Oheneba Kweku Nkrabea sued the school for denying them admission over their dreadlocks despite being placed at the school by the Computerized School Selection & Placement System.

The school's decision sparked national debate amidst outrage that the move is discriminatory and prejudice against the Rastafarian community. As such, Rastafarians in Ghana have following the case keenly for their rights to be acknowledged.

Accordingly, some few Rastafarians who were at the hearing today could not hide their joy after 'their victory' verdict was passed today. Watch the video for the moment of how some of Rastafarians at the court premises jubilated over the court's ruling.

