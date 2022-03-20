Relax; January allowance will be paid on Tuesday, March 22 – NASPA to NSS personnel

“Upon a series of deliberations with Managements of the National Service Scheme (NSS), we can authoritatively confirm payment of allowance for the month of January will be made on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, while we implore the management of the scheme to facilitate the payments of allowances for the months of February and March in the shortest possible time.

They recognized the tough realities the personnel are facing and pointed out that they are working to prevent the current situation from occurring again.

“We acknowledge the concerns of NSPs and the difficult times personnel in the country are going through. We urge the NSPs to remain calm while the National Leadership engages the management of the NSS and other stakeholders to find lasting solutions to avoid the incurring untold hardship on our members.”

The statement by the NEC indicated that personnel should be confident in NASPA as the body is the only association that has the mandate to represent them in the country.

“It must be noted, NASPA is, and remains the only body that has the mandate to make representation on behalf of National Service Personnel in the country.

National Service Personnel in the country have been complaining about their unpaid allowances since the beginning of the year as this has forced untold hardship on them.

Others, however, have reported not receiving any allowance since October last year.