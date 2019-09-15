Sergeant Michael Dotse Dzamesi, the Police Officer who was allegedly shot dead while on duty on August 28 has been laid to rest at Dagbamatey in the Volta Region.

Inspector Dzeamesi was shot together with Lance Corporal Awal Mohammed on August 28, at Kosoa in the Central region.

The burial service for the late officer was held at the Dagbamatey main lorry park amidst drumming and singing from sympathizers.

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in a tribute, commended the late Michael Dotse Dzamesi for his professional conduct and assured the family that government had plans of offering a special welfare package to the wife and children of Sergeant Michael Dotse Dzamesi.

Dr Bawumia restated the government’s commitment to equipping the Police Service with the requisite logistics to protect human lives and property.

The short burial service was attended by hundreds of sympathizers from the Police Service and relatives and friends from both home and abroad.

Also in attendance were Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), James Oppong-Boanuh and some senior officers from the Ghana Police Service as well as his military colleagues.

There rest included; the Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery, former Speaker of Parliament, Mr. Edwcrd Doe Adjaho, the Volta Regional Minister, Dr. Archibald Letsa and some government officials from the Volta Region.

The late Michael Dotse Dzamesi, 43, a driver and personnel of the Motor Transport and Traffic Department (MTTD) detachment of the Ghana Police Service at Kasoa in the Central Region was shot and killed around Buduburam, near Kasoa in the Central Region during their usual road checks.