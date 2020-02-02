According to the Executive Director of the African Research Network for Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTD), Dr John Amuasi, Ghana records an average of 9,600 snakebites every year.

He added that the situation is worsening and recommended the need for concerted effort by stakeholders to eliminate the number bites and of death caused by snakes every year.

Although it is not known how many of these bites resulted in deaths, persons between the ages 20 and 34 years suffer the most bites

Findings from the Africa Research Network for Neglected Tropical Diseases show that 2019 saw the highest rate of snake bites since 2015.

The World Health Organization reports that 81,000 to 138,000 people die from snakebites and as many as three times permanent disabilities result from these bites every year.