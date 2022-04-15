Take paramount interest in road safety as you celebrate Easter – MPs told

The Deputy Speaker said this in a speech he read on behalf of the Speaker, Alban Bagbin.

“Let me also draw your attention to the fact that this period is usually characterized by so much insecurity across the length and breadth of the country. It is a time where many road accidents also occur. I, therefore, advise that you take a paramount interest in your safety on our roads. Drive cautiously and keep safe at every material moment as the house needs each and every one of you back safe, and I also encourage commuters on our various roads to be protective of their lives and the lives of other road users and drive cautiously.”

He also added that they should remind their constituents about the need to be cautious in their celebrations although the restrictions on COVID-19 have been lifted.

“Road accidents aside, following the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions, it is expected that many recreational centres will again see the gathering of thousands, particularly our beaches. Let us advice our constituents to endeavour to keep themselves safe during this season,” he said.

On the other hand, the Ghana Police Service released a statement, Thursday, April 14, to announce wholesome security measures it is carrying out to forestall and protect Ghanaians during the Easter festivities.