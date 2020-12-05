According to the chamber, its members are devising measures to provide a quality network across the country on December 7.

Read statement from the Chamber below:

MOBILE INDUSTRY ASSURES NETWORK READINESS FOR THE 2020 ELECTIONS

AND YULETIDE SEASON.

Accra, December 4th, 2020 – The Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications wishes to inform the general public, that its members are taking the necessary steps and measures to provide resilient network quality across the country as the nation heads to the polls on 7th December 2020 and the festive season.

The assurance from the Industry Association follows individual network audit assessments undertaken by its members. The outcome of the audits has led to numerous deployments and actions to ensure a stable network across all areas with potential mass gatherings.

The industry is also partnering with law enforcement agencies to facilitate patrol of fibre infrastructure routes across the country. Similarly, the Chamber, through the National Engineering Coordinating Team (NECT), is engaging the Road Agencies to suspend all construction works around routes where critical utility infrastructure exists for the next two (2) weeks to safeguard the country from potential network disruptions.

Dr Ing. Kenneth Ashigbey CEO of the Chamber has said, ‘these collaborations are to cement our efforts towards building a resilient network to support and augment Ghana’s electoral process. We have in place secure and resilient systems to aid the seamless transmission of data and we are fully committed to the process, providing transparency to all our stakeholders to build upon the trust from previous years.’

Beyond the elections, the industry will implement other critical interventions to support the Yuletide season. Customers are entreated to make use of the 24/7 digital channels, 24hr call centre routes, as well as the round-the-clock service centres which will operate extra hours to support general customer care experience.

Finally, we would like to state that the mobile industry is committed to strict adherence of all its license obligations and so we will be working closely with our Regulator, the National Communications Authority (NCA) during this unique period. We entreat the public to stay safe and continue to adhere to all COVID-19 protocols.

