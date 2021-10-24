According to the police, the Benz driver is a 28-year-old Ghanaian young man. Granting an interview about his arrest, a police officer who spoke to Joy News' Emefa Appau said the Benz has been impounded and parked at the Airport Police station.
'The Benz has been impounded' - Ghana Police gives details on arrested stunt driver (VIDEO)
Ghana Police has confirmed the arrest of the drift stunt driver who went viral yesterday.
"We all saw the video so contacts were made and he turned himself in with the relatives so I asked the relatives to go back," he said.
He continued that the suspect has also been processed for court tomorrow, 25th October 2021, " so I have just called the relatives to come so that he can be granted bail".
According to the officer, the 28-year-old who has been identified as Kofi Sasa claims he didn't know his act was unlawful.
"It happened at the Opeibea Interchange not so far from the Airport Police Station, that's where it happened, fortunately, these days we have cameras everywhere, so don't do and go free ... he said he didn't know it was an offence," the officer said and revealed he will be charged. Hear more from him in the video below.
