Three persons have died in a gory accident at Atwemamena, a community near Akyem Asafo along the Accra-Kumasi highway in the Eastern region.

The accident occurred on Saturday, March 7, 2020.

The gory accident involves a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter bus and a King Long bus.

The police in a statement said the Sprinter bus nearly crashed with an unidentified vehicle from the opposite direction and in an attempt to prevent a head-on collision “veered into the nearside and crashed into the King [Long] bus.”

“Both vehicles landed in a nearby bush at the nearside when facing Kumasi direction. Passengers onboard the Sprinter bus sustained various degrees of injury and were rushed to Kibi, Suhum Government hospitals and Hawa Memorial Hospital at Osiem for treatment,” the statement added.

The police said three persons – two males and one female died on the spot.

The bodies have been deposited at the Suhum Government [morgue] for preservation, identification and autopsy.

10 of the victims who sustained injuries were rushed to the Kibi Hospital and two were sent to the Osiem Hospital, according to the police.