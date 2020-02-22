The bodies of Akosua Achiaa, 57, Lydia Ntow, 36 and her one-year-old child, Hannah Acheampong have been deposited at the Pramso Government Hospital Morgue.

According to the Police, the incident occurred on Friday, February 21, 2020 after the machine operator lost control and ran over the victims. The machine operator, however, absconded after the incident.

“We’ll advise drivers to be careful when they get to towns because in places like this, their houses are very close to the road so the least accident has the vehicle veering from the road into someone’s house or hitting into someone," Kuntenase District Police Commander, DSP Eric Akwaboah, told Citi News.

"So I will also urge the city authorities to put some bumps in areas like that so it will check speeding on the roads,” he added.

One other victim, 24-year-old Doris Duku is on admission at the St. Michael’s Government hospital at Pramso after she sustained injuries.

Meanwhile, the wheel loader has been towed and parked at the Jachie Police Station. The Police have also begun a search for the machine operator.