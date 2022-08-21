It is reported that the group of friends refused to pay their fare after their trip and in the Gyimah's quest to get the payment from them, they attacked him and fled the scene. The incident occurred on Saturday, August 13.

According to reports, the assailants hit his head with an unknown object only to be pronounced dead at the St. John Hospital. In a new update, the New York Police indicates that three suspects have turned themselves in following the publication of CCTV videos of the attack.

Austin Amos and Nickolas Porter, both 20, surrendered to police officers at the 101st Precinct in Queens late Wednesday. Porter has been charged with gang assault and theft of service, while Amos was slapped with theft of service, assault, gang assault and manslaughter for allegedly landing the final blow that killed the 52-year-old father of four.

A third suspect, aged 15 years, also turned herself in later on Thursday. The female suspect has also been charged with gang assault and theft of services. Police are still pursuing two of the remaining suspects who were also captured participating in the attack.

Kutin's wife, Abigail Bawuah, commenting on the arrest in the video above said "my husband was a good man. He was everything we had… he was the only one I looked up to, and now his life has just been cut short just like that".

Bawuah, who has four children with her late husband, is urging the remaining suspects to also turn themselves in. "I'm telling them to turn themselves in because they're gonna be caught. Wherever they are, even if they are not caught by man, God is going to bring them in" she said at a press conference.