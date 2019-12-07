The unfortunate incident happened Friday around 12:30 pm in the Awutu Senya East Municipality of the Central region.

Corporal Samuel Boamah and Lance Corporal Isifu Tahiru reportedly went to the JVC Drinking Spot at Kosoa High Tension on Friday afternoon to celebrate the Farmers’ Day holiday.

DSP Irene Oppong, who speaks for the Central Regional Police told AdomNews that a brawl broke out between the officers and some other customers, notable among them a 22-year-old man identified as Musah Mohammed.

Things got heated and one of the officers took his sidearm and shot at the young man, killing him on the spot.

There was chaos all over until police were sent to the scene to arrest the two officers and calm the situation down.

DSP Oppong said the police are treating the case as a murder and the locked-up officers are assisting in investigations.