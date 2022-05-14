UGBS rejected me although I had aggregate 9 – Education Minister recounts

“I’ll tell you something briefly about my association with the University of Ghana Business School. Graduating from high school after A level, I was yearning to come to School of Administration. I got aggregate nine and they rejected me. And I’ll never forget. I was looking forward.

“I did A level management, and I had done Economics, and I was waiting anxiously to be accepted, maybe to be ahead of my friends who did Twi and Religious Studies and History; and they got accepted. I have forgiven you today.

“Because today, I am addressing you as the Minister for Education. So I think you lost a famous alumnus. So, I’ll look for ways to work with you, and to still feel like I’m part of this school.”

Dr. Adutwum recounted while addressing a gathering at the launch of the UGBS’s 60th Anniversary Celebration on Tuesday, May 11, organised at the R.S. Amegashie Auditorium of the University of Ghana.

He expressed delight about how far the institution has come looking back at how it started and the challenges it has faced.

The Minister, therefore, urged UGBS to reevaluate it's policies and add more innovative and modern ideas to meet current needs of society.

“These are exciting times. Exciting times because the pandemic has given us the opportunity to innovate. Now it’s time for our schools to be teaching lean management and all the things that make organisations work in the middle of a crisis.

“So innovative strategies in the approach that you bring to bear and the education of the people who come to you, will go a long way in helping redefine the storyline and future of our nation,” Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum stressed.

The event was attended by some prominent members of the University community, persons from industry and academia, and a host of other patrons.