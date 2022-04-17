Why Ghana and Togo are re-demarcating borders by the end of May

According to him, this is part of plans to forestall any possible major land disputes in the future.

“The decision here is that both countries are jointly going to have a technical committee that would work on reconstructing these pillars. The deadline we have given ourselves is up to May.”

He made these comments after he led officials of the commission to tour communities around the Ghana-Togo boundary on Thursday April 14.

During the tour, the commission observed that some of the pillars used in the demarcation of the lands had withered due to natural and human activities.

After witnessing this, the commission had a closed-door meeting with Togolese authorities.

Brig. Gen. Kotia pointed out that, the meeting was successful as he described the cooperation between Ghana and Togo as uplifting.

“The main purpose of having this meeting was to discuss the re-demarcation of the Ghana-Togo boundary line, the key issue was that most of the pillars of Aflao and Pogulo have been removed out of natural causes or human activities,” he said.

“This is the first exercise we are doing along the Ghana-Togo boundary; we have similar exercises to be done between the Ghana-Ivory Coast border and Ghana-border land boundaries.”