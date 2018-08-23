Pulse.com.gh logo
103 Ebola cases reported in DRC – UN


  • Published: , Refreshed:
The death toll in the Ebola outbreak in eastern DR Congo has risen to 50 play

(AFP)

The Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said no fewer than 103 cases of Ebola have been reported in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

OCHA said the figures includes 76 confirmed and 27 probable, including 61 deaths, as at Tuesday this week.

Suspected new cases continued to emerge in Mabalako and Oicha areas of North Kivu, according to the UN relief wing.

It said new alerts were under investigation in three more provinces: Mongala, Haut-Uele and Haut Katanga.

A joint United Nations-Ministry of Health team is implementing activities to combat the Ebola outbreak including alerts investigation; vaccination; water, sanitation and hygiene education; epidemiological surveillance; and psychological assistance to the affected families.

Since Aug. 8, more than 2,000 people have been vaccinated, OCHA said.

A joint response plan by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Ministry of Health was finalised with funds secured from donors and humanitarian partners.

The UN office, however, said the country-wide Humanitarian Response Plan, which required $1.67 billion to respond to the needs of 10.5 million people, was only 24 per cent funded.

