ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  World

2023 October hottest in history since 1940

News Agency Of Nigeria

In Europe, it was the fourth-warmest October, which was 1.3 degrees above average.

2023 October hottest in history since 1940
2023 October hottest in history since 1940

Recommended articles

The average surface air temperature of 15.3 degrees Celsius was 0.85 degrees above the average for the month between 1991 and 2020 and 0.4 degrees above the warmest October to date in 2019.

In Europe, it was the fourth-warmest October, which was 1.3 degrees above average.

“We can say with near certainty that 2023 will be the warmest year on record and is currently 1.43 degrees Celsius above the pre-industrial average,’’ said Samantha Burgess.

ADVERTISEMENT

Burgess is a deputy director of the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S).

“The sense of urgency for ambitious climate action going into COP28 has never been higher,’’ she said, looking ahead to the upcoming climate conference in Dubai.

The calendar year to date from January to October has been 0.1 degrees warmer than the 10-month average for 2016, the warmest calendar year to date.

The past month was 1.7 degrees warmer than the estimated average for the period between 1850 and 1900, the so-called pre-industrial reference period.

“October 2023 has seen exceptional temperature anomalies, following on from four months of global temperature records being obliterated,’’ said Burgess.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Aliko Dangote: A fearless advocate for quality education and success

Dangote ranks 9th on list of top 10 richest manufacturing billionaires in the world

Top 10 African countries with the highest government overall balance in Africa

Top 10 African countries with the highest government overall balance

Monet McMichael, Marques Brownlee, Charli D’Amelio and Khaby Lame

20 highest-earning content creators in 2023 & how much money they made - Forbes

Rishi Sunak and Elon Musk talked about risks and benefits at the close of the UK's AI Safety Summit on Thursday.WPA Pool

Elon Musk says AI means eventually no one will need to work