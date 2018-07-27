Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

5 persons died as boat capsizes in Lagos


Tragedy 5 persons died as boat capsizes in Lagos

The General Manager of LASEMA, Mr Adesina Tiamiyu said that the agency received a distress call at about 5.57pm on Wednesday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
5 persons died as boat capsizes in Lagos play

5 persons died as boat capsizes in Lagos/Illustration

(thisdaylive)

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has confirmed five persons died, as boat capsized at Ebute Terminal, in Lagos.

The General Manager of LASEMA, Mr Adesina Tiamiyu said that the agency received a distress call at about 5.57pm on Wednesday.

Tiamiyu said that on arrival at the incident scene, it was observed that a 20 capacity passenger boat belonging to Blue sea capsized mid-sea, enroute Ikorodu from Lagos Island.

He said that the immediate cause of the boat mishap was not yet known.

Unfortunately, five persons (four adult females and one adult male) were confirmed dead as a result of the incident.

”Their bodies were deposited at the morgue at Ikorodu General Hospital, while five persons (four female and onr male) were rescued alive,” Tiamiyu said.

He said that the rescue was carried out by the combined efforts of LASEMA, the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA), the Lagos State Ambulance Service (LASAMBUS) and the State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit (SEHMU).

Recovery efforts are still on-going as at the time of this report.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Thai cave rescue: Baby saved from Laos dam disaster by volunteers Thai cave rescue Baby saved from Laos dam disaster by volunteers
Alexis Tsipras: Blame game blows up over deadly Greek wildfires Alexis Tsipras Blame game blows up over deadly Greek wildfires
In Pakistan: Cricket teammates, rivals congratulate Khan on vote win In Pakistan Cricket teammates, rivals congratulate Khan on vote win
Israel: Country to build new settler homes after deadly knife attack Israel Country to build new settler homes after deadly knife attack
In Spain: Mother at heart of divisive custody battle jailed In Spain Mother at heart of divisive custody battle jailed
Vladimir Putin: Russian President says 'ready to go to Washington', invites Trump to Moscow Vladimir Putin Russian President says 'ready to go to Washington', invites Trump to Moscow

Recommended Videos

Africa's Richest Man: I need a wife - Billionaire Aliko Dangote reveals Africa's Richest Man I need a wife - Billionaire Aliko Dangote reveals
African News: Rwanda unveils first home-built car African News Rwanda unveils first home-built car
Spiderman: Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship Spiderman Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship



Top Articles

1 Trump US President postpones Putin visit as Pompeo defends Russia stancebullet
2 Bashar al-Assa Syria's President says next priority is retaking Idlib:...bullet
3 Juncker to Trump US, EU are 'close partners, not enemies'bullet
4 Air China Paris-Beijing flight turns back over false terror alarmbullet
5 In Jerusalem Israel police close gates to Al-Aqsa mosque after...bullet
6 Trump and CNN President and TV network at loggerheadsbullet
7 Domestic Violence New Zealand to grant paid leave for victimsbullet
8 Pedro Sanchez Spain's new PM suffers first setbackbullet
9 In Athens Fire destroys late Greek director...bullet
10 Evo Morales In impoverished Bolivia, president's new...bullet

Related Articles

In US 11 dead as boat capsizes and sinks in Missouri lake
In Indonesia Police detain captain in ferry disaster
In Indonesia Number missing in ferry disaster jumps to nearly 180 - Police
World Eight dead after tourist boat capsizes on Missouri Lake
In Thailand 1 dead, dozens of Chinese tourists feared missing as Thai boat capsizes
In Indonesia Search on for dozens missing in ferry sinking
In Indonesia 13 dead as boat capsizes off Sulawesi
World Tourist boats capsize off Thai resort island, leaving at least 33 dead

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet

World

It takes Emerson Munduruku two hours to metamorphose into Uyra Sodoma
In Brazil Behold the Amazonian eco-warrior drag queen
Syrian Democratic Forces commander Rojda Felat celebrates the October 2017 capture of the Islamic State group's notorious de facto Syrian capital Raqa
In Damascus US-backed Kurd-led alliance hails first visit
50Hertz is one of four transmission system operators in Germany and ensures that 18 million people are supplied with electricity
In Germany Government thwarts China by taking stake in 50Hertz power firm
Nasr al-Hariri, chief negotiator of the Syrian Negotiation Commission, in the Saudi capital Riyadh on July 26, 2018
Nasr al-Hariri Syria opposition turns to political path after military defeats