5 reasons why Africans should care about Ukraine

He urged ordinary Africans, miles away, to raise their voices over the ongoing invasion and support Ukraine saying it’s in the best interests of all the nations of the African continent to support the efforts to subdue and punish Russia.

“​​We need Africa's support. The sooner Ukraine defeats the Russian army and ends the war, the less will people around the world suffer from economic and political problems. The victory of Ukraine and the end of the war will help the world overcome economic problems and allow to cope with the food crisis.”

He further opined that the sooner Ukraine defeats the Russian army and ends the war, the less will people around the world suffer from economic and political problems.

“The victory of Ukraine and the end of the war will help the world overcome economic problems and allow to cope with the food crisis.”

Below are 5 reasons why Africans should care about what happens in Ukraine;

To Protect Common Interests and Shared Values

Yermak underlines how similar is the experience of Ukraine fighting for independence to the African past. He remains confident that his state will emerge victorious. "Courage is the trait we have in common with the people of Africa. We cannot be conquered with words or weapons. We want freedom. The Ukrainian people are fighting for their freedom and are ready to continue doing so. Our people are very brave,” he concludes.

To Prevent Russia from Causing the Artificial Famines in Africa

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has directly affected Africa and Yermak believes all Africans should be inclined toward Ukraine's victory. Russia's aggression is the main reason for the hike in energy prices around the world, he explains as it has been deliberately reducing gas flows to EU countries to push up prices. In addition, it has created artificial energy and food crises by blocking Ukrainian ports in the Black and Azov seas to prevent the export of Ukrainian food.

“The rise in food and energy prices translates to higher prices for all goods. This aspect directly touches the interests of the majority of the inhabitants of the African continent. You are well aware that a critical rise in prices is very likely to be followed by political instability, unrest, and even war. Yermak explains".

1 To Find the New opportunities in Ukraine-African relationships

While Ukraine calls for support from African people and leaders it's already on course, improving diplomatic relations with African states. On June 20, 2022, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the leaders of the African Union and announced the expansion of relations between the country and African states, and further the appointment of Ukraine’s Special Representative for African countries.

To Gain More Security for People of Africa

According to Yermak, Africa is well acquainted with bloody dictators and if the international community does not punish Russia, new potential criminals in Africa might follow the example of the Russian leadership. "The defeat of the Russian army on the battlefield and severe economic sanctions will show everyone that theirs' is the path to complete failure. The more harsh and unified the response of most countries of the world to Russia’s crimes, the more secure the people of Africa will be." President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s right-hand man further noted that Russia is exercising a colonial policy which was abandoned by the West in the 20th century during African colonisation, saying often neocolonialism is tied to economics but for his beloved country, Ukraine, it is a plain war of conquest.

To Stop a Humanitarian Crisis