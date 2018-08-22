5 times Kofi Annan served us family goals

news

Hailed as a statesman, a skilled diplomat and renowned peacekeeper, Kofi Annan offered much not only to the world but his loved ones too.

Kofi Annan, a recipient of a Nobel Peace Prize was born at Kumasi in the Ashanti Region on April 1983. He served the United Nations as its seventh Secretary-General from 1997 to 2006.

His role in the creation of the Global Funds to fight tuberculosis, AIDS and malaria, depicts his passion for human advocacy in values of equality, human dignity and tolerance.

See how he combined these global roles to raising one fine family in these pictures.

When he was the coolest grandpa in the world

READ ALSO: Flags fly at half-mast for a week in honour of Kofi Annan

When family celebrations were important to him

When he was on burping duties

READ ALSO: 10 of Kofi Annan's best, most inspirational quotes

When he was a comfy bed for grandbaby

When he was surrounded by his family