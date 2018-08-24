7.1-magnitude quake hits Peru-Brazil border: USGS

news

A powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck Peru's border with Brazil on Friday, the US Geological Survey said, but national authorities said there were no initial reports of casualties or damage.

The US agency said the quake hit at a depth of 609 kilometers (380 miles) on Peru's eastern frontier with Brazil.

The earthquake hit shortly after 0900 GMT, about 140 kilometers west of the Peruvian town of Iberia, the USGS said.

"So far no damages or victims have been reported and monitoring continues," said Peru's National Institute of Civil Defense (INDECI).