Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

8 hurt in blast, blaze at German refinery: police


In Germany 8 hurt in blast, blaze at refinery: Police

A fire erupted Saturday at a refinery in southern Germany following an explosion, injuring at least eight people and forcing authorities to evacuate almost 2,000 local residents, police said.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
At least eight people were injured after an explosion and fire at a refinery near the German town of Ingolstadt play

At least eight people were injured after an explosion and fire at a refinery near the German town of Ingolstadt

(dpa/AFP)

A fire erupted Saturday at a refinery in southern Germany following an explosion, injuring at least eight people and forcing authorities to evacuate almost 2,000 local residents, police said.

The explosion took place at around 5:30 am (0330 GMT) in a site owned by the Bayernoil group near the Bavarian city of Ingolstadt, on the banks of the Danube river.

Public broadcaster Bayerischer Rundfunk said the shockwaves from the blast were felt several kilometers away.

Shockwaves from the blast were felt several kilometers away play

Shockwaves from the blast were felt several kilometers away

(dpa/AFP)

Pictures from the scene showed flames and smoke rising above the refinery as dawn broke.

Three of the victims suffered "medium or serious injuries", police said in a statement.

Some 1,800 residents of the nearby towns of Vohburg and Irsching were evacuated as a precaution.

"The work to extinguish the flames is continuing," the police said, adding that there remains "a risk of more explosions". Around 200 firefighters were at the scene.

Emergency services appealed to residents within a 20-kilometer (12-mile) radius to "keep their doors and windows closed because of the smoke".

Emergency services appealed to residents keep their doors and windows closed because of the smoke play

Emergency services appealed to residents keep their doors and windows closed because of the smoke

(dpa/AFP)

Bayernoil employs 790 people at two sites in Bavaria and produces petrol, diesel and heating oil, as well as bitumen, with a crude oil processing capacity of 10.3 million tonnes a year, according to its website.

The most recent refinery fire in Germany occurred at a Shell plant in July, and caused no injuries.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Lula da Silva: From palace to prison: Brazil's ex-president Lula in dates Lula da Silva From palace to prison: Brazil's ex-president Lula in dates
Israel: Country welcomes end of US funding for UN Palestinian refugee agency Israel Country welcomes end of US funding for UN Palestinian refugee agency
In India: Buddhist monk held over sexual abuse at meditation school In India Buddhist monk held over sexual abuse at meditation school
In Amsterdam: Double stabbing at Amsterdam station, terrorism not ruled out In Amsterdam Double stabbing at Amsterdam station, terrorism not ruled out
In Argentina: Peso starts to recover after 2 days of crashes In Argentina Peso starts to recover after 2 days of crashes
In Germany: Government to raise funds for Palestinian refugee agency In Germany Government to raise funds for Palestinian refugee agency

Recommended Videos

Man Of The People: Tanzanian President, John Magufuli takes public flight Man Of The People Tanzanian President, John Magufuli takes public flight
Stormzy: Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students Stormzy Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students
Rodrigo Duterte: Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles Rodrigo Duterte Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles



Top Articles

1 Jacob Zuma S.Africa inquiry opens into alleged graft under former presidentbullet
2 Ghana Airport Review Ghana Airport Review: Which is the best airport...bullet
3 Kofi Annan's family 5 times Kofi Annan served us family goalsbullet
4 Turkey Country rushes to buy advanced Russia air defence systembullet
5 Free Trade Agreement NAFTA deal close, but obstacles remainbullet
6 Trump China slams US President's 'irresponsible and absurd...bullet
7 In Lebanon Security Council renews peacekeeping force's mandatebullet
8 Apple Company expected to unveil new iPhones at September...bullet
9 Trump US could send Islamic State 'Beatles', others to...bullet
10 Venice Film Festival Hilarious royal comedy leads...bullet

Related Articles

Football Ozil dilemma poses early test for Emery
Sports Proud husband Alexis Ohanian shares video of fans stopping him on the street to show their support for his wife, Serena Williams
Strategy The cofounder of a shaving company that's raised nearly half a billion dollars to take on Unilever and Procter & Gamble explains how he's building a brand to last 100 years
Finance Lululemon is taking a page out of Sephora's playbook in its quest to take over the world (LULU)
Strategy Costa Coffee, which Coca-Cola just bought for $5.1 billion, has outlets everywhere from Moscow to Vietnam — here's what they look like
Football Record-breaker Sahin quits Dortmund for Werder Bremen
Tech 7 African techies reveal what they do for fun when they are not knee-deep in work

Top Videos

1 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest Trump’s...bullet

World

Islamic State (IS) leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is seen delivering a sermon at a Mosul mosque in an image grab from a propaganda video on July 05, 2014
In Baghdad Suicide bomber kills 2 Iraq policemen: Security official
Hayat Tahrir al-Sham controls large parts of Syria's northern Idlib province
Turkey Country blacklists jihadist group as Idlib operation looms
Sex work is tolerated in Spain -- neither illegal nor regulated -- but the government of PM Pedro Sanchez came to power in June with a strongly feminist agenda promising to fight the exploitation of women
In Spain Sex workers claim same labour rights as others
Lana Del Rey performs at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on January 19, 2018
Lana Del Rey Singer cancels Israel show after boycott pressure