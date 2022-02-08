Adani unseats Mukesh Ambani as Asia’s richest billionaire

Like other billionaires around the world, Adani has seen his wealth skyrocket during the pandemic. He was worth less than $40 billion at this time last year.

With this massive spike, he has overtaken India’s energy-to-tech entrepreneur Mukesh Ambani, to become the world’s 10th richest person.

Adani Group has performed exceptionally well on the Indian stock market during the pandemic.

Shares of Adani Enterprises have jumped more than 1,000% on the National Stock Exchange in Mumbai since June 2020, a sign that investors are optimistic about Adani’s ability to bet on sectors such as infrastructure and renewable energy, which are key to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s economic development goals.

Ambani, who controls Reliance Industries, is now in the Bloomberg index’s 11th spot with a net worth of $87.9 billion.

This wasn’t the only upheaval the billionaires ranking has seen recently. Last week, Meta, the parent company of Facebook, saw a historic collapse on its stock market, which has wiped more than $30 billion off Mark Zuckerberg’s personal wealth.