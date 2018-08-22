Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Afghan stabbed teenage sister 28 times in Austria 'honour' killing


In Austria Afghan stabbed teenage sister 28 times in 'honour' killing

An Austrian court on Wednesday sentenced an Afghan man to life in prison for fatally stabbing his teenage sister 28 times in a so-called "honour" killing.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The man, in his early twenties, pleaded guilty to murdering his younger sister in September 2017 and has received the maximum penalty play

The man, in his early twenties, pleaded guilty to murdering his younger sister in September 2017 and has received the maximum penalty

(AFP/File)

An Austrian court on Wednesday sentenced an Afghan man to life in prison for fatally stabbing his teenage sister 28 times in a so-called "honour" killing.

The man, in his early twenties, pleaded guilty to murdering his younger sister in September 2017. He received the maximum penalty.

The victim, who was aged around 17 or 18, had fled domestic violence at the hands of both her father and brother and sought refuge in a shelter when her brother found her and confronted her on her way to school.

The motive came from a "wrongheaded sense of honour that is not in line with the values of central European society", judge Stefan Apostol was quoted by Austrian news agency APA as saying.

The man, who came to Vienna in 2013, is appealing the sentence.

"I want to ask for forgiveness. I committed a crime," the perpetrator, who was not named, was quoted as saying in court Wednesday, adding that he did it "because of the culture".

A recent report by the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) examined hundreds of cases in which women were murdered, including many in which the killings were carried out in the name of so-called "honour".

In such cases, women are killed -- often by male relatives -- for bringing what is described as "shame" on the family.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Malta: Country rescues 100 migrants from boat in distress Malta Country rescues 100 migrants from boat in distress
Benjamin Netanyahu: Israeli PM to hold Baltic talks in first visit by an to Lithuania Benjamin Netanyahu Israeli PM to hold Baltic talks in first visit by an to Lithuania
In Brazil: Jailed Lula's presidential poll lead increases In Brazil Jailed Lula's presidential poll lead increases
In South Africa: Man using racial slur sparks backlash In South Africa Man using racial slur sparks backlash
Macedonia: Trial starts for violent storming of parliament Macedonia Trial starts for violent storming of parliament
Liviu Dragnea: Facing criticism, Romania's kingpin cries conspiracy Liviu Dragnea Facing criticism, Romania's kingpin cries conspiracy

Recommended Videos

Stormzy: Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students Stormzy Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students
Rodrigo Duterte: Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles Rodrigo Duterte Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles
Africa's Richest Man: I need a wife - Billionaire Aliko Dangote reveals Africa's Richest Man I need a wife - Billionaire Aliko Dangote reveals



Top Articles

1 Kofi Annan's family 5 times Kofi Annan served us family goalsbullet
2 First Timer US First Lady Melania Trump to visit Africabullet
3 Ghana Airport Review Ghana Airport Review: Which is the best airport...bullet
4 Pay Rise We don't want more money - Doctors protestbullet
5 Weird facts about Ghana These are the top 10 weird facts about...bullet
6 Giuseppe Conte Italy's populists ride wave of anger after...bullet
7 Iran Defence Tehran unveils first domestic fighter jetbullet
8 In Italy Migrants stuck off Lampedusa to be allowed to...bullet
9 Italy Disaster Eight hikers die as flash flood hits...bullet
10 In India Government signals support for legalising gay sexbullet

Related Articles

Vladimir Putin Russian President defends 'private' trip to Austrian FM's wedding
Strategy An Irish clothing chain is suddenly the fastest-growing retailer in America. Here's everything you need to know about it.
Football German FA boss admits Ozil needed more support over 'racist attacks'
Finance 12 countries where men earn significantly more than women
Vladimir Putin Row over Russian President's attendance at Austria minister's wedding
Opinion Is 'The Bassarids' an operatic masterpiece, or 'Strauss turned sour'?
Vladimir Putin Russian President to be guest at Austrian FM's wedding: Kremlin

Top Videos

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and changeable moodbullet

World

Starting August 23, 2018, the US will charge 25 percent import duties on an additional $16 billion in Chinese products
US-China Trade war hits $100 billion in goods
South Koreans wave farewell through the window to their North Korean relatives at the end of the family reunion
South Korea Hard truths from one family reunion
Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl came under fire for inviting Russian President Vladimir Putin to her wedding
Vladimir Putin Russian President defends 'private' trip to Austrian FM's wedding
Members of the California-based Provisional National Government of Vietnam stand with policemen during a trial in Ho Chi Minh City
Vietnam Government convicts 12 'terrorists' for subversion