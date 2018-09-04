Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Afghan Taliban announces death of Haqqani network founder


Jalaluddin Haqqani Afghan Taliban announces death of militant network founder

Jalaluddin Haqqani, a one-time CIA asset whose group became a top US target, spent decades working with groups such as Al Qaeda and the Taliban to entrench jihad in the conflict-racked region.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Jalaluddin Haqqani was one of the most famous militant commanders in Afghanistan play

Jalaluddin Haqqani was one of the most famous militant commanders in Afghanistan

(AFP/File)

The founder of the Haqqani network, one of Afghanistan's most effective and brutal militant groups, has died after a long illness, their affiliates the Afghan Taliban announced Tuesday.

Jalaluddin Haqqani, a one-time CIA asset whose group became a top US target, spent decades working with groups such as Al Qaeda and the Taliban to entrench jihad in the conflict-racked region.

Despite his fearsome reputation, his death is not expected to have an impact on the extremist group's operations.

Jalaluddin, thought to be in his 70s or 80s, had been bedridden for years and had already passed the leadership to his son Sirajuddin, who is also the Taliban's deputy leader.

Jalaluddin "was from among the great distinguished Jihadi personalities of this era", the Taliban said in a statement posted on Twitter.

He "was ill and bedridden for the past several years", the group added.

It did not specify where or when he died. Unverified reports have placed him in Pakistan in recent years.

During the 1980s Jalaluddin Haqqani was an Afghan mujahideen commander fighting the Soviet occupation of Afghanistan with the help of the US and Pakistan.

He gained fame for his organisation and bravery, garnering attention from the CIA and a personal visit from US congressman Charlie Wilson who helped secure arms for the mujahideen.

A fluent Arabic speaker, Jalaluddin also fostered close ties with Arab jihadists including Osama bin Laden who flocked to the region during the war. Later, Jalaluddin became a minister in the Taliban regime which took power in Afghanistan in 1996.

There had been rumours of his death before, in 2008 and 2015, though this was the first time the Taliban have issued a statement on it.

Devastating attacks

The Haqqani network has been blamed for spectacular attacks targeting civilians, Afghan and US-led NATO forces across Afghanistan since the Taliban were toppled from power in 2001.

However Afghan and foreign analysts and diplomats played down the significance of Jalaluddin's death for the group's operations.

Analyst Michael Kugelman of the Wilson Center in Washington tweeted: "Given how long he'd been ill, his death won't have a big impact on the war."

"His death is not going to affect the network or Taliban operations because he was not an active member," Afghan political analyst Atta Noori told AFP.

"He was too old, sick and in bed for years."

The Haqqanis, suspected of links to Pakistan's shadowy military establishment, were described by US Admiral Mike Mullen in 2011 as a "veritable arm" of Pakistani intelligence.

Washington has long pressured Islamabad to crack down on militant groups, particularly the Haqqanis. On Saturday the Pentagon announced it was cancelling $300 million in aid to Pakistan because of its lack of "decisive" action.

But Jalaluddin's son Sirajuddin was running the network "with major ISI involvement", a foreign diplomat in Kabul told AFP, referring to Pakistan's Inter Services Intelligence.

"I doubt anything will change," he said.

Profile of Jalaluddin Haqqani, founder of the Afghan Taliban-affiliated Haqqani network. play

Profile of Jalaluddin Haqqani, founder of the Afghan Taliban-affiliated Haqqani network.

(AFP)

Designated a terrorist group by the US, the Haqqanis are known for their heavy use of suicide bombers, indiscriminately killing Afghan civilians and security forces.

They were blamed for the devastating truck bomb in the heart of Kabul in May 2017 that killed around 150 people -- though Sirajuddin later denied involvement in a rare audio message.

The network has also been accused of assassinating top Afghan officials and holding kidnapped Westerners for ransom.

They include the Canadian Joshua Boyle, his American wife Caitlan Coleman, and their three children -- all born in captivity -- who were released last year, as well as US soldier Bowe Bergdahl, who was freed in 2014.

In Kabul, the group is widely believed to have been behind many of the recent attacks on the capital that were claimed by the local wing of the Islamic State group.

Some analysts believe it works with IS -- which at the same time is involved in a bloody turf war with the Taliban -- to avoid blame and political blowback.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In Spain: Trial over 'stolen babies' resumes at Madrid court In Spain Trial over 'stolen babies' resumes at Madrid court
In Nauru: Walkout, media bust ensure fiery start to Pacific summit In Nauru Walkout, media bust ensure fiery start to Pacific summit
Jebi: Strongest typhoon in quarter century batters Japan Jebi Strongest typhoon in quarter century batters Japan
Aung San Suu Kyi: Myanmar defends leader's silence over jailed reporters Aung San Suu Kyi Myanmar defends leader's silence over jailed reporters
Macron: President looks to regain his footing as challenges mount Macron President looks to regain his footing as challenges mount
Lai Rong: China kindergarten principal sacked for pole dance show Lai Rong China kindergarten principal sacked for pole dance show

Recommended Videos

Man Of The People: Tanzanian President, John Magufuli takes public flight Man Of The People Tanzanian President, John Magufuli takes public flight
Stormzy: Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students Stormzy Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students
Rodrigo Duterte: Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles Rodrigo Duterte Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles



Top Articles

1 LGBT Rights Malaysia lesbians caned for attempting to have sexbullet
2 Kofi Annan's family 5 times Kofi Annan served us family goalsbullet
3 Weird facts about Ghana These are the top 10 weird facts about Ghana...bullet
4 Ghana Airport Review Ghana Airport Review: Which is the best...bullet
5 First Timer US First Lady Melania Trump to visit Africabullet
6 Pay Rise We don't want more money - Doctors protestbullet
7 Trump US President aid cuts embolden Israel but hurt peace...bullet
8 Antonio Guterres UN chief condemns escalating violence in...bullet
9 Vladimir Putin Russians protest pension reform as...bullet
10 Making Ghana Proud Ghana’s Kiki Gbeho appointed Dep...bullet

Related Articles

In Afghanistan Suicide bombers, gunmen kill 15 in attack on police trainees
In Afghanistan ICC war crimes prosecutors seek to open Afghan probe
In Pakistan Death toll from US drone strike rises to 26
In Afghanistan Taliban agrees to unprecedented Eid ceasefire with forces
In Afghanistan Taliban reject rape, murder claims of freed Canadian hostage
United States US-Canadian family were held in Pakistan - CIA chief
In Northern Afghanistan Taliban launches attacks as govt ceasefire starts
In Afghanistan Bomb kills four Pakistani troops searching for kidnappers
In Canada Former American hostage hospitalized: media
In Pakistani US drone strike kills chief of Taliban faction

Top Videos

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 Donald Trump Africans respond to President Trump after 'shitholes'...bullet

World

Witnesses and Libyan rescue services said rockets and shells had hit multiple areas around and within the capital, causing civilian casualties
Tripoli Flights suspended from Libyan capital's only working airport
Argentina's senate may have voted not to legalize abortion but moves are afoot throughout Latin America to at least debate the issue in parliament
Abortion Debate Pregnancy termination in Latin American: four women's voices
Members of a US military honor guard display the Indian flag outside the Pentagon in 2016
2+2 Dialogue Thorny trade, defense issues await US diplomats in India
The Haqqanis have been blamed for some of the deadliest assaults in Afghanistan, including a massive truck-bomb attack in 2017
The Haqqani Network Who are the Haqqanis, Afghanistan's most feared insurgents?