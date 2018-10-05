Africans love my wife - President Trump boasts

news

Donald Trump, President of the United States of America, is reveling in the reception his wife, Melania Trump is receiving in Africa.

In a tweet, Trump boasted that Africans love his wife and it's manifesting in the welcome she is getting.

Melania is on a 5-day African tour which started in Accra, Ghana.

While in Ghana, she visited the Greater Accra Regional Hospital at Ridge and also took a tour at the Cape Coast Castle in the Central Region.

Her visit was to promote her “Be Best” child welfare initiative throughout Africa.

The “Be Best” initiative was launched earlier this year to focus on overall child well-being, with an emphasis on opioid addiction and online behaviour.

Check out what Trump tweeted:

Melania will visit Malawi, Kenya and Egypt.