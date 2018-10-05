Pulse.com.gh logo
Africans love my wife - President Trump boasts


  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Donald Trump, President of the United States of America, is reveling in the reception his wife, Melania Trump is receiving in Africa.

In a tweet, Trump boasted that Africans love his wife and it's manifesting in the welcome she is getting.

Melania is on a 5-day African tour which started in Accra, Ghana.

While in Ghana, she visited the Greater Accra Regional Hospital at Ridge and also took a tour at the Cape Coast Castle in the Central Region.

READ ALSO: Ghana police vs Melania Trump's security

Her visit was to promote her “Be Best” child welfare initiative throughout Africa.

In skipping the annual Kennedy Center honors ceremony, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania will be missing a highlight of the Washington social year play

In skipping the annual Kennedy Center honors ceremony, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania will be missing a highlight of the Washington social year

(AFP/File)

 

The “Be Best” initiative was launched earlier this year to focus on overall child well-being, with an emphasis on opioid addiction and online behaviour.

Check out what Trump tweeted:

play

Melania will visit Malawi, Kenya and Egypt.

