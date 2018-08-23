Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Air France, British Airways to end flights to Tehran


Air France Airline, British Airways to end flights to Tehran

Air France and British Airways announced Thursday that they will halt flights to Tehran next month, citing low profitability as the US reimposes sanctions on Iran.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The French carrier had already cut down on its Paris to Tehran connections from three a week to just one earlier this month play

The French carrier had already cut down on its Paris to Tehran connections from three a week to just one earlier this month

(AFP/File)

Air France and British Airways announced Thursday that they will halt flights to Tehran next month, citing low profitability as the US reimposes sanctions on Iran.

Air France, which had run connections to the Iranian capital via its low-cost operator Joon, said it would axe the route on September 18, blaming "poor commercial viability".

The French carrier had already cut down on its Paris to Tehran connections from three a week to just one earlier this month, its communications service said.

British Airways also announced Thursday that it was scrapping its London to Tehran service as it was "currently not commercially viable".

The last outbound flight to Tehran will be on September 22, and the last inbound flight from Tehran will be on September 23, the British flag carrier added.

British Airways said its decision was unrelated to US President Donald Trump's imposition of new sanctions on Iran, which has prompted many foreign businesses to pull out of the country.

Dutch airline KLM -- part of the same group as Air France -- said last month that it was also suspending Tehran flights due to "negative results and financial outlook".

The airline said it was in discussions with partner airlines to offer customers rebooking options, or would offer full refunds.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed the decision by British Airways, KLM and Air France to cease flights to Tehran.

"That's good. More should follow, more will follow, because Iran should not be rewarded for its aggression in the region, for its attempt to spread terrorism," Netanyahu told reporters in Lithuania's capital Vilnius.

European exodus from Iran

Air France had resumed links to Tehran in April 2016 after the signing of a hard-fought deal between Iran and international powers offering sanctions relief in exchange for guarantees that the Islamic Republic would not pursue nuclear weapons.

Lufthansa and Alitalia are among European companies still running flights to Iran despite the US announcement.

The United States said in May that it was abandoning the 2015 nuclear deal and reimposing sanctions on Tehran in two phases in August and November.

The other parties to the nuclear deal -- Britain, France, Germany, China and Russia -- have vowed to stay in the accord, but their companies risk huge US penalties if they keep doing business in Iran.

French companies were among those most eager to seize business opportunities in the Islamic Republic following the 2015 deal.

On Monday French oil giant Total announced that it had officially quit its multi-billion-dollar gas project in the country.

It was the latest in a string of major international companies to pull out, including German carmaker Daimler, Deutsche Telekom and Deutsche Bahn.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Ebola: 103 cases reported in DRC – UN Ebola 103 cases reported in DRC – UN
In Libya: Government refuses to take migrants rejected by Italy In Libya Government refuses to take migrants rejected by Italy
Trump: Embattled US President warns impeachment would 'crash' economy Trump Embattled US President warns impeachment would 'crash' economy
United Nations: UN panel slashes 2018 growth forecast for Latin America United Nations UN panel slashes 2018 growth forecast for Latin America
Morocco: Migrants who stormed border sent back Morocco Migrants who stormed border sent back
Google: Company blocks accounts in 'influence operation' linked to Iran Google Company blocks accounts in 'influence operation' linked to Iran

Recommended Videos

Stormzy: Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students Stormzy Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students
Rodrigo Duterte: Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles Rodrigo Duterte Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles
Africa's Richest Man: I need a wife - Billionaire Aliko Dangote reveals Africa's Richest Man I need a wife - Billionaire Aliko Dangote reveals



Top Articles

1 Kofi Annan's family 5 times Kofi Annan served us family goalsbullet
2 First Timer US First Lady Melania Trump to visit Africabullet
3 Ghana Airport Review Ghana Airport Review: Which is the best airport...bullet
4 Benjamin Netanyahu Israeli PM to hold Baltic talks in first visit...bullet
5 Pay Rise We don't want more money - Doctors protestbullet
6 In Mecca 'Green hajj' slowly takes rootbullet
7 Weird facts about Ghana These are the top 10 weird facts...bullet
8 In Austria Afghan stabbed teenage sister 28 times in...bullet
9 Morocco-Spain Migrants storm border fence, 7 police injuredbullet
10 Saudi Arabia Country seeks death penalty for woman...bullet

Related Articles

Revealed Maradona had rampant sexual encounter with wife Inter Milan's skipper
Politics How a no-deal Brexit could cripple Britain
Politics Barging into your home, threatening your family, or making you disappear: Here's what China does to people who speak out against them
Politics A year before D-Day, Allied forces made their first thrust into the 'soft underbelly of Europe' — here's how Operation Husky played out
Finance Airlines are using these 5 planes to replace the Boeing 747 jumbo jet (BA)
Trump US President says will attend November WWI parade in Paris
Finance Air France-KLM's next CEO is going to be an Air Canada executive and French unions are furious
World Qatari-based channel says it can link a pirate network to Saudi Arabia

Top Videos

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and changeable moodbullet

World

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo calls on new Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to act on "terrorists" inside his country
Mike Pompeo Secretary of State calls on Pakistan's Khan to act against 'terrorists'
The migrants were rescued by the Diciotti vessel overnight on August 15 in a new drama that has sparked a political row within Italy while also prompting Salvini to renew accusations that fellow EU states were shirking their responsibilities
European Union Italy's Salvini accuses EU partners of inaction over migrant boat
The US has a $25 million bounty on the head of IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi
Islamic State US-led coalition says IS leadership 'irrelevant'
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, pictured with her husband Richard and daughter Gabriella, has been in an Iranian prison for more than two years
In Tehran UK-Iranian Zaghari-Ratcliffe allowed out of jail