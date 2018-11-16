Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Airbnb says quarterly revenue topped $1 bn

Airbnb said Friday it took in more than a billion dollars in revenue in the past three months, calling it the best quarter ever for the home-sharing giant as it readies a stock market offering.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Airbnb said its quarterly revenues topped $1 billion for the first time as the home-sharing giant gears up for a stock market offering play

Airbnb said its quarterly revenues topped $1 billion for the first time as the home-sharing giant gears up for a stock market offering

(AFP/File)

Airbnb said Friday it took in more than a billion dollars in revenue in the past three months, calling it the best quarter ever for the home-sharing giant as it readies a stock market offering.

"The third quarter of 2018 was the strongest quarter in Airbnb history, and the first quarter in which Airbnb recognized substantially more than $1 billion in revenue," the company said in a memo shared with AFP.

The revelation came as Airbnb prepared for an initial public offering (IPO) as soon as the middle of next year at a valuation estimated to be more than $30 billion.

As a private company, Airbnb is not required to disclose its performance, and the memo offered no detailed financial information. The San Francisco-based service is believed to be on course to be profitable for the second year in a row.

More than 400 million guests "arrivals" have been logged at Airbnb lodgings since the service launched a decade ago, according to the company.

The number of Airbnb guests in the third quarter soared in Beijing, Mexico City, Johannesburg, and Birmingham, England, the memo noted.

Airbnb expected that nearly a million guests will stay in US lodgings booked through its service during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend later this month.

Airbnb has become a target for regulators and critics who contend the service skirts taxes and hotel regulations while increasing pressure on housing by enticing property owners to make homes available to visitors rather than residents.

The main trade group for French hotels has sued the home-sharing giant, accusing it of unfair competition by "knowingly violating" rules imposed as part of a crackdown in one of Airbnb's biggest markets.

Paris has led the charge in France against Airbnb and other home-sharing platforms, claiming they have driven up home prices while depriving municipalities of taxes on income which often goes undeclared.

The moves echo actions taken in other tourist hotspots like Amsterdam, Barcelona, Berlin and New York.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Cold welcome at US-Mexico border for 2,000 caravan migrants Cold welcome at US-Mexico border for 2,000 caravan migrants
Trump opens door to trade deal with China soon Trump opens door to trade deal with China soon
Bulgaria's nationalist vice premier resigns after outcry Bulgaria's nationalist vice premier resigns after outcry
Madagascar police call for calm ahead of election result Madagascar police call for calm ahead of election result
One man's tireless search for brother in California fires One man's tireless search for brother in California fires
France, Germany 'jumping the gun' on EU army: Dutch PM France, Germany 'jumping the gun' on EU army: Dutch PM

Recommended Videos

Old Man wakes up at his own funeral, says he was taking a nap Old Man wakes up at his own funeral, says he was taking a nap
Woman sues ex for having ‘abnormally long’ penis Woman sues ex for having ‘abnormally long’ penis
The ‘fainting’ dance craze has already hit China The ‘fainting’ dance craze has already hit China



Related Articles

Lifestyle The schedules of educators who are moonlighting as waitresses, photographers, and tutors to make ends meet, show just how many sacrifices teachers make
Tech A startup uses data to forecast which companies are ready to go public — here are its 16 predictions for 2019
Tech Some investors are donating their homes to families in need, as the tech industry responds to the California wildfires (FB, GOOG, GOOGL)
Tech One of Google's most powerful female executives says she walked out with staff protesting sexual harassment
Give gig economy workers equity? The SEC is considering it
Tech UN expert: San Francisco’s homelessness crisis is a human rights violation and suggests ‘a cruelty that is unsurpassed’
Finance 9 of the coolest tiny homes around the world to rent on your next vacation
Lifestyle 10 ways to give back this Thanksgiving
Tech Dunkin' Donuts built a tiny home that's powered by coffee — and it cost just $10 a night to stay there

World

Britain has struggled through a painful decade of austerity that began in the wake of the 2008-2009 global financial crisis
UN says British government in 'state of denial' on poverty
The exact nature of the charges against Assange was not immediately known
Assange lawyer: US indictment would threaten press freedom
Junior health minister and eurosceptic Stephen Barclay, pictured November 2017, has been appointed the new Brexit Secretary, becoming the third person to hold the job after his two predecessors quit in protest at Prime Minister Theresa May's approach
Junior health minister named UK's new Brexit secretary
Map of the Gaza Strip and southern Israel as of November 12-13, 2018, locating main areas hit by Israeli army air raids and Palestinian mortars and rockets
Latest Gaza flareup: what does it mean?
X
Advertisement