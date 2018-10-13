Aircraft catches fire at airport

news

An aircraft has catch fire at Nigeria's Mohammed Murtala Muhammed Airport.

The aircraft belonging to Overland Airways was severely damaged by fire while parked at the airline’s hanger at the Lagos.

The aircraft was being powered by the Ground Power Unit (GPU) when the incident occurred.

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), responding to the accident, said no casualties were recorded.

Mr Sam Adurogboye, general manager, Public Affairs, NCAA, said the accident is a "minor incident and there were no casualties.

According to him, the regulatory authority was still waiting for more details from the airline.”

In addition, Mr Tunji Oketunbi, spokesperson for the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB), said the bureau’s investigators have been deployed to the scene to ascertain what led to the incident.