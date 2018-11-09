Pulse.com.gh logo
Anti-Semitic acts up 69% in France this year

After a record year in 2015, anti-Semitic acts fell by 58 percent in 2016 and went down a further seven percent last year, however there was an increase in violent acts targeting Jews.

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe: "Every aggression perpetrated against one of our citizens because he is Jewish echoes like the breaking of new crystal" play Anti-Semitic acts up 69% in France this year (AFP/File)

Anti-Semitic acts in France rose by 69 percent in the first nine months of 2018, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Friday, the 80th anniversary of the infamous "Kristallnacht" of Nazi attacks against Jews.

"Every aggression perpetrated against one of our citizens because they are Jewish echoes like the breaking of new crystal," Philippe wrote on Facebook, referring to the start of the Nazi drive to wipe out Jews on November 9, 1938, also known as the Night of Broken Glass.

"Why recall, in 2018, such a painful memory? Because we are very far from being finished with anti-Semitism," he said, calling the number of acts "relentless".

In his Facebook post, Philippe quoted Holocaust survivor and Nobel laureate Elie Wiesel as saying that "the real danger, my son, is indifference", pledging that the French government would not be indifferent.

The government plans to toughen rules on hate speech online next year, pressuring social media giants to do more to remove racist and anti-Semitic content.

Philippe said it would also "experiment with a network of investigators and magistrates specially trained in the fight against acts of hate", which could be extended nation-wide.

He added that from mid-November a national team would be mobilised to intervene in schools to support teachers facing anti-Semitism.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

World

Italy deputy Prime Minister and Labour, Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio says he has become convinced of the merits of staying in the euro
Italy vows to keep euro despite Brussels standoff
Stephen Hawking published his thesis in 1965, two years after being diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis which would eventually leave him paralysed
Hawking auction raises astronomical sum
Syrian Druze women and children, freed from more than three months' captivity at the hands of the Islamic State group, are welcomed home by their families on November 9, 2018 are welcomed hom by their A handout picture released by the official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) on November 9, 2018 shows a group of Druze women and children, abducted in July from Sweida by the Islamic State group, pose for a picture as they are being welcomed by relatives upon their arrival overnight in their hometown in the southern Syrian province of Sweida.
17 freed Druze hostages return to south Syria homes
People from West Berlin climb over the Berlin Wall after its fall on November 9, 1989
November 9: a fateful day in German history
