Armed robbers flee with luxury watches after Paris heist


Two armed men fled with several luxury watches after bursting into a branch of Swiss watchmaker Audemars Piguet in Paris's chic eighth arrondissement on Saturday, police said, the latest in a string of robberies in the French capital.

  • Published:
A policeman stands outside the Paris shop of Swiss watchmaker Audemars Piguet, which was robbed on Saturday play

A policeman stands outside the Paris shop of Swiss watchmaker Audemars Piguet, which was robbed on Saturday

(AFP)

The pair, who were armed with handguns, made their escape by car. The value of the stolen items was not known.

An investigation has been launched.

The French capital has seen a number of high-profile jewel robberies in the past few years.

In January, a gang armed with hatchets and handguns burst into the five-star Ritz hotel and smashed the windows of jewellery shops on the ground floor, but became trapped by locked doors as they tried to flee.

Three men have been charged over the heist.

In October 2016, US reality TV star Kim Kardashian was tied up and robbed at gunpoint while staying in a luxury residence for Paris Fashion Week.

The thieves made off with jewellery worth at least nine million euros ($10.3 million), including a ring worth four million dollars alone.

