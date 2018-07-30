Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Army rescues 15-year-old girl that escaped from Boko Haram camp


Boko Haram Army rescues 15-year-old girl that escaped from terrorist's camp

She was found by troops of the 28 Task Force Brigade after escaping from terrorists.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Zainab Mohammed, the 15-year-old girl found by troops play

Zainab Mohammed, the 15-year-old girl found by troops

(Twitter/@TexasChukwu)

Troops of the Nigerian Army intercepted a 15-year-old girl after she escaped from a Boko Haram camp in Gubla, Adamawa State.

According to a statement signed by the Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier-General Texas Chukwu, the girl, identified as Zainab Mohammed, was found by troops of the 28 Task Force Brigade deployed in Operation LAFIYA DOLE on Sunday, July 29, 2018.

Brig-Gen Chukwu noted that she will be handed over to the appropriate authority on completion of the investigation.

The Army spokesperson also revealed that troops successfully repelled an attack by Boko Haram terrorists and recovered one AK-47 rifle and one magazine containing four rounds of 7.62 mm special ammunition.

Boko Haram menace

Since the insurgency of the terrorist group escalated after a 2009 crackdown by the military, Boko Haram, chiefly under Abubakar Shekau's leadership, has been responsible for the death of over 20,000 people and the displacement of more than 2.5 million scattered across Internally Displaced Person (IDP) camps across the country and its neighbours.

After a massive military operation resulted in the displacement of the group from its Camp Zairo base in the infamous Sambisa Forest, it has resorted to suicide bomb attacks on soft targets and carried out daring attacks on military bases, with hundreds of captives still unaccounted for.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is a news reporter for Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Recommended Articles

Mugabe: Former President votes in first Zimbabwe election since his fall Mugabe Former President votes in first Zimbabwe election since his fall
Diplomatic Relations: Somalia, Eritrea mend ties as change sweeps Horn of Africa Diplomatic Relations Somalia, Eritrea mend ties as change sweeps Horn of Africa
Monsoon Disaster: Fish in hospital as rains kill 80 in north India Monsoon Disaster Fish in hospital as rains kill 80 in north India
Syrian War: 36 women, children kidnapped by IS last week in Syria's Sweida Syrian War 36 women, children kidnapped by IS last week in Syria's Sweida
In Tajikistan: Armed attackers killed 4 tourists including 2 US citizens In Tajikistan Armed attackers killed 4 tourists including 2 US citizens
In US: Death toll rises as tinder-dry conditions fuel deadly California fires In US Death toll rises as tinder-dry conditions fuel deadly California fires

Recommended Videos

Africa's Richest Man: I need a wife - Billionaire Aliko Dangote reveals Africa's Richest Man I need a wife - Billionaire Aliko Dangote reveals
African News: Rwanda unveils first home-built car African News Rwanda unveils first home-built car
Spiderman: Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship Spiderman Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship



Top Articles

1 Petro Poroshenko Ukrainian president slams Russian church as 'national...bullet
2 In Mediterranean Sea Spain rescues over 200 migrantsbullet
3 In Munich Airport cancels 200 flights after intruder alertbullet
4 Boko Haram Army rescues 15-year-old girl that escaped from...bullet
5 In Peru Government sets referendum to 'legitimize' reforms after...bullet
6 Terrorism Turkish Parliament warns Ghana of terror threatbullet
7 #PrayForLagos Dozens dead, cars burnt as gasoline tanker...bullet
8 Mali Country violence flares up on key election daybullet
9 In Zimbabwe Fraud risk looms over post-Mugabe electionbullet
10 Syrian War 36 women, children kidnapped by IS last...bullet

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet
4 Olympics News Samsung unveils special edition Galaxy Note 8 only...bullet
5 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake...bullet

World

Hundreds of trains serving favourite summer holiday destinations have been cancelled since Friday after a fire cut power supplies to Paris's Montparnasse station
In France Train chaos for vacationers as key station still crippled
People stand in line to check their names on the first draft of the National Register of Citizens in Assam in January
In India Four million in Indian state risk losing citizenship
Chinese President Xi Jinping, centre, talks with Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg, right, as Lu Wei, left, China's Internet czar, looks on at Microsoft's main campus in 2015
Lu Wei China's former internet czar charged with taking bribes
The family members had been hoping that the official investigation team's report could provide them with some closure over four years after the Malaysia Airlines flight carrying 239 people vanished
Malaysia Airlines Anger as MH370 families say official report offers no new information