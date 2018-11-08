Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


At least 16 Nigerian soldiers missing after Boko Haram attack

The incident began when gunmen in several trucks attacked a military base and a local market in the town of Kukawa late on Monday, briefly forcing troops out of the base.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A Nigerian army vehicle patrols in the town of Banki in northeastern Nigeria in April last year. Troops say they have battled Boko Haram for years without relief. play At least 16 Nigeria troops missing after Boko Haram attack (AFP/File)

At least 16 Nigerian soldiers are missing following clashes with Boko Haram jihadists in the Lake Chad area, military and militia sources told AFP on Tuesday.

The Islamic State in West Africa (ISWAP) group, a faction of the Boko Haram, claimed responsibility for the attack in which it said 15 soldiers were killed, according to SITE, which tracks the online activities of terrorist organisations.

The incident began when gunmen in several trucks attacked a military base and a local market in the town of Kukawa late on Monday, briefly forcing troops out of the base.

"Our soldiers engaged the terrorists in a fierce battle following the attack," a military officer told AFP from Maiduguri, the regional capital which lies about 180 kilometres (110 miles) to the south.

"So far, 16 soldiers are missing but search teams are combing the general area to locate them," said the officer, speaking on condition of anonymity.

There were no immediate official reports of casualties on either side but a civilian militia group confirmed that 16 soldiers were missing and also said one civilian had been killed in the crossfire.

The attack came hours after Boko Haram jihadists attacked soldiers in Kumshe village near the border with Cameroon.

Last month two Nigerian soldiers were killed when troops on foot patrol stepped on a mine around Kumshe.

Boko Haram has intensified its attacks on military targets in the northeastern states of Borno and Yobe in recent months.

The nine-year jihadist conflict which has spilt into Niger, Cameroon and Chad, has killed 27,000 people and left some 1.8 million homeless in Nigeria alone.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Rajoelina and Ravalomanana lead Madagascar presidential race Rajoelina and Ravalomanana lead Madagascar presidential race
Australian FM raises Xinjiang interment camps on China visit Australian FM raises Xinjiang interment camps on China visit
Ex-marine kills 12 in California bar packed with students: police Ex-marine kills 12 in California bar packed with students: police
Kremlin says Mueller probe not Russia's problem after Sessions sacked Kremlin says Mueller probe not Russia's problem after Sessions sacked
Yemen troops advance deeper into rebel-held Hodeida Yemen troops advance deeper into rebel-held Hodeida
Israel police say evidence to charge Netanyahu lawyer in bribery probe Israel police say evidence to charge Netanyahu lawyer in bribery probe

Recommended Videos

Africa's longest serving leaders Africa's longest serving leaders
Singapore abolishes exam rankings; Says learning is not a race Singapore abolishes exam rankings; Says learning is not a race
Video: The world's most expensive shoes unveiled in Dubai Video The world's most expensive shoes unveiled in Dubai



Related Articles

Nigerian Shiites bury dead after clashes with security forces
Boko Haram terrorists kill 12 in Nigeria
79 abducted pupils freed in troubled Cameroon region

World

A statement from the Essex County prosecutor's office in New Jersey, delivered to AFP, identified the man as James Ray III, 55, who was wanted on murder charges involving his partner Angela Bledsoe, 44
Cuba hands over US national sought by Interpol
British rule in Antigua and Barbuda and Grenada ended decades ago but – like many of the English-speaking islands – they have retained the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council as their final court of appeal
Caribbean islands vote to retain London-based appeal court
Hong Kong's Tai Kwun arts centre has cancelled appearances by dissident Chinese writer Ma Jian, the author said.
Hong Kong arts centre cancels Chinese dissident author event
Prime Minister Scott Morrison vowed to boost Australia's engagement in the Pacific
Australia revamps Pacific strategy as China looms
X
Advertisement