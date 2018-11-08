Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


At least 2.3 million Venezuelans have fled crisis since 2015

The UN agencies for refugees and migration said that more than three million Venezuelans now live abroad.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Colombia has seen the biggest influx and is currently hosting more than one million refugees and migrants from Venezuela, the UNHCR said It is followed by Peru, with more than half a million, Ecuador more than 220,000, Argentina 130,000, Chile more than 100,000 and Brazil 85,000, it said. play At least 2.3 million Venezuelans have fled crisis since 2015 (AFP)

At least 2.3 million people have fled Venezuela's economic and political crisis since 2015, the UN said Thursday, warning that host countries' capacity to shelter them was now "severely strained".

The UN agencies for refugees and migration said that more than three million Venezuelans now live abroad.

"Most of these people have left since 2015," UN refugee agency spokesman William Spindler told AFP.

He said "at least 2.3 million Venezuelan refugees and migrants" had left the country since its crisis escalated three years ago, but he stressed that many people leave through "irregular" routes, and "the real figure could be higher".

That marks a jump of 400,000 people since the last tally by the UNHCR on October 1, although Spindler stressed that some of the change could reflect data adjustments.

Spindler said surveys of exiled Venezuelans indicated that the exodus was prompted by a variety of reasons linked to their country's economic collapse, including insecurity and violence as well as chronic shortages of food and medicines.

Data from national immigration authorities and other sources show that Latin American and Caribbean countries host around 2.4 million Venezuelan refugees and migrants, according to the joint statement from UNHCR and the International Organization for Migration.

"Countries in Latin America and the Caribbean have largely maintained a commendable open-door policy to refugees and migrants from Venezuela," Eduardo Stein, UNHCR-IOM Joint Special Representative for Refugees and Migrants from Venezuela, said in the statement.

"However, their reception capacity is severely strained, requiring a more robust and immediate response from the international community if this generosity and solidarity are to continue," he added.

Colombia has seen the biggest influx and is currently hosting more than one million refugees and migrants from Venezuela, the statement said.

It is followed by Peru, with more than half a million, Ecuador more than 220,000, Argentina 130,000, Chile more than 100,000 and Brazil 85,000, it said.

Beyond South America, countries in Central America and the Caribbean have also recorded increased arrivals from Venezuela, with Panama for instance now hosting some 94,000 Venezuelans, the UN agencies said.

Oil income-dependent Venezuela's economic woes began in 2014 with the crash in the price of crude.

President Nicolas Maduro's government has since been slapped with a range of sanctions over its crackdown on the opposition and civil society critics.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Rajoelina and Ravalomanana lead Madagascar presidential race Rajoelina and Ravalomanana lead Madagascar presidential race
Australian FM raises Xinjiang interment camps on China visit Australian FM raises Xinjiang interment camps on China visit
Ex-marine kills 12 in California bar packed with students: police Ex-marine kills 12 in California bar packed with students: police
Kremlin says Mueller probe not Russia's problem after Sessions sacked Kremlin says Mueller probe not Russia's problem after Sessions sacked
Yemen troops advance deeper into rebel-held Hodeida Yemen troops advance deeper into rebel-held Hodeida
Israel police say evidence to charge Netanyahu lawyer in bribery probe Israel police say evidence to charge Netanyahu lawyer in bribery probe

Recommended Videos

Africa's longest serving leaders Africa's longest serving leaders
Singapore abolishes exam rankings; Says learning is not a race Singapore abolishes exam rankings; Says learning is not a race
Video: The world's most expensive shoes unveiled in Dubai Video The world's most expensive shoes unveiled in Dubai



Related Articles

Venezuela's sumo novices gird loins against economic crisis
Crime and crisis turn Caracas streets dark and deserted
FARC official makes contact with Colombia special court
Maduro labels Pence 'a madman' for Venezuela caravan link
Pence points to leftist groups as caravan organizers
Venezuelan exiles turn to prostitution to feed families
Brazil is choosing a new president. Here's what you need to know
Bolsonaro, Haddad hold different visions for Brazil
In Brazil's hard-right leader, Trump finds kindred spirit
Trump slaps 'tough' sanctions on Venezuela, targets gold sector

World

A statement from the Essex County prosecutor's office in New Jersey, delivered to AFP, identified the man as James Ray III, 55, who was wanted on murder charges involving his partner Angela Bledsoe, 44
Cuba hands over US national sought by Interpol
British rule in Antigua and Barbuda and Grenada ended decades ago but – like many of the English-speaking islands – they have retained the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council as their final court of appeal
Caribbean islands vote to retain London-based appeal court
Hong Kong's Tai Kwun arts centre has cancelled appearances by dissident Chinese writer Ma Jian, the author said.
Hong Kong arts centre cancels Chinese dissident author event
Prime Minister Scott Morrison vowed to boost Australia's engagement in the Pacific
Australia revamps Pacific strategy as China looms
X
Advertisement