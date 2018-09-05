Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

At least 4 dead as twin blasts hit Kabul wrestling club


In Kabul At least 4 dead as twin blasts hit wrestling club

A suicide attack on a Kabul wrestling club that killed at least four people Wednesday was followed by a second blast as rescuers gathered nearby, police said, in the latest assault on the Afghan capital.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Civilians have long borne the brunt of the violence in Afghanistan -- especially in Kabul play

Civilians have long borne the brunt of the violence in Afghanistan -- especially in Kabul

(AFP/File)

A suicide attack on a Kabul wrestling club that killed at least four people Wednesday was followed by a second blast as rescuers gathered nearby, police said, in the latest assault on the Afghan capital.

Another 18 people were wounded in the first explosion inside the sports hall located in a heavily Shiite neighbourhood of the Afghan capital, interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blasts, but the Islamic State group often targets Afghanistan's minority Shiite community.

Kabul police spokesman Hashmat Stanikzai confirmed the second explosion outside the venue, which happened just over an hour after the first.

"There were security forces, people, and reporters (nearby). We don't know the nature (of the blast) or possible casualties," Stanikzai said.

Health ministry spokesman Wahid Majroh confirmed that at least four people had been killed and another 18 wounded in the first blast.

"I was outside when the first explosion happened, which has killed over 30 people, many of them wrestlers," Pahlawan Shir, director of the Maiwand wrestling club, told AFP.

"I was searching for my coach, I have finally found him in the... hospital. He is in a critical condition."

Social media users who purportedly witnessed the attack said the bomber killed the guards at the club before blowing himself up inside.

He "detonated inside where a large number of athletes had gathered. There are a lot of dead and wounded", Mohammad Hanif said on Facebook.

A photo posted on Twitter purportedly showed several victims being loaded into the back of a police pick-up.

The last major attack on Shiites in Kabul was on August 15 when a suicide bomber blew himself up in an education centre, killing dozens of students.

IS said it was behind that attack, which drew international condemnation and came amid a wave of deadly violence across the country.

Most of the victims were studying for college entrance exams when the blast happened.

That was followed a day later by an attack on an intelligence training centre in Kabul.

Civilians have long borne the brunt of the violence in Afghanistan -- especially in Kabul, a target of both the Taliban and IS.

Wednesday's attack comes a day after the Taliban announced the death of Jalaluddin Haqqani, who founded the eponymous militant group which is widely suspected of being behind some of the attacks in Kabul claimed by IS.

Afghan special forces arrested 11 Haqqani militants in Kabul and nearby districts, the country's intelligence agency said Wednesday.

The Taliban has been conducting blistering attacks on security forces across Afghanistan, including the massive, days-long onslaught on the eastern city of Ghazni last month.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In Idlib: Calls mount to avert 'massacre' in Syria's city In Idlib Calls mount to avert 'massacre' in Syria's city
In Canada: Pipeline derailed, so is climate strategy In Canada Pipeline derailed, so is climate strategy
In Malaysia: Island city in trouble as PM targets China-linked projects In Malaysia Island city in trouble as PM targets China-linked projects
Diplomatic Relations: US seeks 'reset' in ties with Pakistan Diplomatic Relations US seeks 'reset' in ties with Pakistan
Fortnite: Could it soon be game over for the online survival battle game? Fortnite Could it soon be game over for the online survival battle game?
In Britain: Times are a-changin' in London where contactless is king In Britain Times are a-changin' in London where contactless is king

Recommended Videos

Man Of The People: Tanzanian President, John Magufuli takes public flight Man Of The People Tanzanian President, John Magufuli takes public flight
Stormzy: Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students Stormzy Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students
Rodrigo Duterte: Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles Rodrigo Duterte Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles



Top Articles

1 LGBT Rights Malaysia lesbians caned for attempting to have sexbullet
2 First Timer US First Lady Melania Trump to visit Africabullet
3 Weird facts about Ghana These are the top 10 weird facts about Ghana...bullet
4 Kofi Annan's family 5 times Kofi Annan served us family goalsbullet
5 Bruno Le Maire Eurozone to become 'a great country': French...bullet
6 Ghana Airport Review Ghana Airport Review: Which is the best...bullet
7 In Britain Times are a-changin' in London where contactless...bullet
8 In Moscow Kremlin denies Putin threatened to 'crush'...bullet
9 Best family cars These are the best family cars and why...bullet
10 Diplomatic Relations US seeks 'reset' in ties with...bullet

Related Articles

Diplomatic Relations US seeks 'reset' in ties with Pakistan
The Haqqani Network Who are the Haqqanis, Afghanistan's most feared insurgents?
Jalaluddin Haqqani Afghan Taliban announces death of militant network founder
World Second insider attack kills service member in Afghanistan
World 'Time for this war in Afghanistan to end,' says departing US commander
World Out of the shadows, an Afghan spy chief joins presidential politics
World Ted Achilles, who gave Afghan girls access to education, dies at 82
Ashraf Ghani Afghan leader rejects resignation letters from spy chief, ministers
John McCain War hero unbridled titan of American politics

Top Videos

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 Donald Trump Africans respond to President Trump after 'shitholes'...bullet
3 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet

World

Witnesses and Libyan rescue services said rockets and shells had hit multiple areas around and within the capital, causing civilian casualties
Tripoli Flights suspended from Libyan capital's only working airport
Argentina President Mauricio Macri is facing dissent at home over his tough austerity measures
Mauricio Macri President of Argentina accused of 'abuse of power' over IMF loan
Huthi supporters demonstrate in the Yemeni rebels' stronghold Saada on September 5, 2018 against an August air strike by the Saudi-led coalition which left 51 people dead
In Geneva Yemen rebels 'stranded' on eve of Geneva talks
More than 200-kilometre-an-hour winds caused havoc in the seas around Japan, sending this ship crashing into a breakwater
Jebi Japan evacuates major airport after typhoon wreaks havoc